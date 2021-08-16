Cancel
HSBC to buy Axa’s insurance assets in Singapore for $575 million

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – HSBC said on Monday it had agreed to acquire Axa’s insurance assets in Singapore for $575 million as it scales up its insurance business. “The proposed acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, is a key step in achieving HSBC’s stated ambition of becoming a leading wealth manager in Asia, by expanding its insurance and wealth franchise in Singapore, a strategically important scale market for HSBC, and a major hub for its ASEAN wealth business,” HSBC said in a statement.

HSBC
Economy
