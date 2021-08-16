Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Malaysia PM at palace to meet king amid reports he will resign

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was seen entering the national palace on Monday amid reports he will tender his resignation, media reported. Muhyiddin lost his majority after months of infighting in his coalition. (Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Martin Petty)

wixx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhyiddin Yassin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kuala Lumpur#Kuala Lumpur#Reuters#Malaysian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Malaysia
Related
wtvbam.com

Malaysia’s new PM takes office amid mounting health crisis

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia swore in a new prime minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, on Saturday as the Southeast Asian nation battles its worst COVID-19 surge and public anger grows over mismanagement of the pandemic. The appointment of Ismail Sabri, 61, restores the role to a party tainted by graft...
740thefan.com

Malaysia’s king expected to name new PM after rulers’ meet

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah is expected to announce the appointment of the country’s new prime minister following a meeting with other royal rulers on Friday. The conference of royals, comprising the Southeast Asian nation’s nine sultans, including the king, will meet at 2.30 p.m. local time...
AsiaPosted by
Times Leader

Malaysia’s king meets political leaders to select new PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king summoned the heads of political parties on Tuesday as he swiftly began the task of selecting a new prime minister amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak. The resignation of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday after less than 18 months in office followed mounting...
Public HealthICIS Chemical Business

Malaysia eases COVID-19 restrictions amid political turmoil after PM resigns

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Malaysia on Monday eased COVID-19 restrictions, allowing more economic sectors such as non-essential manufacturing firms to re-open as fresh political turmoil continues to threaten the country's recovery from the pandemic. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday officially tendered his resignation after losing his majority in parliament, with no...
AsiaNBC Miami

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Cabinet Resign, Palace Confirms

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his cabinet submitted their resignation to the king on Monday, according to a statement by the palace. The resignation comes as Malaysia grapples with its worst Covid-19 outbreak and the economic hit from multiple rounds of lockdowns. Muhyiddin will remain as a "caretaker" prime...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysia's ringgit hits year low as PM resignation looms

* Malaysian PM to resign on Monday - media reports * Thai Q2 GDP better than expected, +7.5% from a year earlier * Philippine shares up 2.7% By Sameer Manekar Aug 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ringgit fell to a one-year low and equities declined on Monday, as reports that the Prime Minister is set to resign turned investors cautious while the Philippine peso gained even as the country witnessed a surge in new coronavirus infections. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was expected to step down on Monday, according to media reports, after he lost his majority in parliament, pushing the country into a period of uncertainty as it grapples with surging COVID-19 cases and an economic downturn. Dollar/ringgit traded higher following weekend news regarding PM Muhyiddin Yassin's resignation, analysts at Maybank said in a research note, adding that uncertainty on transfer of leadership weighs on sentiment in the interim. "Uncertainty on who takes over the leadership will weigh on sentiment in the interim, but this could turn around if there is a quick agreement on who will be appointed." Malaysia's ringgit fell to as much as 4.2415 per dollar as of 0240 GMT, its lowest since July 2020, while the Kuala Lumpur share index was down as much as 0.7%, their worst intraday drop in nearly two weeks. Analysts at Maybank expect the ringgit to ease off to between 4.220 and 4.240, with immediate resistance at 4.2440 holding for now. Elsewhere, the Philippine peso edged firmer and the bourse soared as much as 2.7% to mark its best intraday performance since the start of the month. The Philippines has been reeling under the pressure of rising new coronavirus cases and consequent movement restrictions, hitting investor sentiment. So far in the quarter, shares are down 6% while peso has weakened 3.4%. In Thailand, the baht slipped and equities were down a percent to hit their lowest since mid-May even after second-quarter economic growth was unexpectedly strong. GDP expanded 7.5% in the June quarter from a year earlier against 6.4% growth forecast in a Reuters poll. Elsewhere, factory activity and retail sales in China - the region's biggest trade partner - rose more slowly than expected in July from a year earlier amid new COVID-19 outbreaks and signs of growing pressure on the economy. New COVID-19 infections in July had prompted local Chinese authorities to lock down and temporarily suspend business operations, with the authorities last week shutting down a container terminal in Ningbo after a case was detected. "These closures, though only partial, could spell outsize logistics disruption relative to the scale of the infections being recorded," said Robert Carnell, regional head of research, Asia-Pacific at ING. Markets in South Korea were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 3.2 basis points to 6.347% ** Singapore dollar softens as much as 0.2%, equities down 0.3% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0403 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan +0.17 -5.6 <.N2 -1.9 0.1 1 25> China.
Asiawashingtonnewsday.com

Malaysia’s King meets with party leaders in search of a new prime minister.

Malaysia’s King meets with party leaders in search of a new prime minister. Malaysia’s king met with political party leaders on Tuesday, a day after the previous prime minister resigned. Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on Monday after a tumultuous 17 months in charge, throwing the country into political uncertainty as the...
AsiaUS News and World Report

Malaysia's King Calls on Parties to Work Together in Search for New PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia's king asked leaders from different parties to work together to address the economic and health woes facing the country, as he began a search on Tuesday to replace Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister. Muhyiddin resigned on Monday https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysian-pm-expected-resign-after-months-political-turmoil-2021-08-16 with no obvious successor, deepening a long-running political...
Asia104.1 WIKY

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin to resign on Monday – report

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will resign on Monday, news portal MalaysiaKini reported, citing a cabinet minister. Muhyiddin will submit his resignation to King Al-Sultan Abdullah on Monday, according to Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, a minister in the prime minister’s department, MalaysiaKini reported on Sunday. Reuters...
IndiaPosted by
The Independent

Indonesia apologizes over manhandling of Nigerian diplomat

Indonesia's Foreign Ministry apologized Thursday for the manhandling of a Nigerian diplomat and announced it had launched a formal investigation of the incident. Nigeria earlier this week recalled its ambassador to Indonesia and summoned Indonesia's ambassador in Abuja for talks after a leaked video of Saturday's incident went viral on social media and prompted outrage.
Asiabluewaterhealthyliving.com

Scandal-plagued Malaysian party poised to win PM race

A scandal-plagued Malaysian party looked set Thursday to regain the country’s leadership that it lost at landmark elections three years ago, after the last prime minister resigned this week. Muhyiddin Yassin quit Monday after a turbulent 17 months in office when allies withdrew support, and amid mounting anger at his...
AsiaMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Malaysian king picks ex-deputy PM as nation's new leader

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s longest-governing political party reclaimed the premiership it lost in a shock 2018 election defeat, after the king on Friday named its candidate, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, as the country’s new leader. Ismail was the deputy prime minister under the government of Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned...
Public HealthMySanAntonio

Malaysia caretaker PM Muhyiddin backs former deputy as premier

Malaysia's Caretaker Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin endorsed his former deputy Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the next premier, in a bid to ensure policy continuity as the country grapples with rising Covid infections. Ismail Sabri has the support of 50 MPs from the former ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition to become prime...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Former Malaysia Deputy PM Ismail Sabri poised to win premiership race

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Former Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob looked set to form the next government after gaining a parliamentary majority from the same coalition that collapsed earlier this week, a lawmaker from his party said on Thursday. Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as prime minister on...
Asiatheedgemarkets.com

A better Malaysia Assembly, not just a new PM, please

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 17): In the next few days, Malaysia will see the swearing in of its ninth prime minister (PM) and a few days or maybe weeks later a whole new cabinet of ministers will be sworn in too. They will have a good honeymoon because during this period the pandemic will subside; it has to, given our world-beating rate of vaccinations and the number of people already infected. Then the new government will start facing up to business as usual of governing Malaysia. Will they prove materially different to past governments? Or will they be substantially just as frustrating for the rakyat? If so, Malaysians will turn to GE15 and hope that it will bring us the good government we desperately need. But what are the chances of that given the electoral system is substantially the same (even with the possible addition of the 18- to 20-year-olds)? What are the chances that we end up roughly back where we are today?

Comments / 0

Community Policy