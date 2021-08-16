Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, AR

Division of Agriculture appoints Alton B. Johnson director of Rice Research and Extension Center

University of Arkansas
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTUTTGART, Ark. — Coming to Arkansas as the new director of the Rice Research and Extension Center, Alton B. Johnson said, is like coming home. After receiving a bachelor's degree in general agriculture from the University of Liberia in his native country, Johnson came to the United States in his mid-20s to earn a master's degree in agronomy from Mississippi State University. But he counts his career as beginning with a doctorate in agronomy from the U of A, where he spent a lot of time working with U of A System Division of Agriculture scientists.

news.uark.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stuttgart, AR
Local
Arkansas Industry
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Crossett, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
State
Arkansas State
City
Marianna, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Cochran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Agriculture#University System#The University Of Liberia#Central State University#Alcorn State University#The Faculty Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Henri heads toward the Northeast

Wind sustained at more than 50 mph in parts of Rhode Island. As Tropical Storm Henri descends on the New England region, wind gusts have been reported at more than 50 mph in Rhode Island. Block Island, Rhode Island, recently reported a sustained wind of 50 mph and a gust...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden to meet with G-7 leaders amid pressure over Afghanistan exit

President Biden on Tuesday will meet virtually with other Group of Seven (G-7) leaders amid pressure from the international community over the evacuation of armed forces and civilians from Afghanistan. "The leaders will discuss continuing our close coordination on Afghanistan policy and evacuating our citizens, the brave Afghans who stood...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy