Division of Agriculture appoints Alton B. Johnson director of Rice Research and Extension Center

STUTTGART, Ark. — Coming to Arkansas as the new director of the Rice Research and Extension Center, Alton B. Johnson said, is like coming home. After receiving a bachelor's degree in general agriculture from the University of Liberia in his native country, Johnson came to the United States in his mid-20s to earn a master's degree in agronomy from Mississippi State University. But he counts his career as beginning with a doctorate in agronomy from the U of A, where he spent a lot of time working with U of A System Division of Agriculture scientists.