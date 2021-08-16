Jane B. Gearhart Full Circle Food Pantry Fall 2021 Operations & NEW ListServ

The Jane B. Gearhart Full Circle Food Pantry is an on-campus, free, student-run food pantry at the U of A. Founded in February 2011, the Full Circle Food Pantry was established as an emergency food assistance program that distributes food and personal products to all members of the U of A community. According to a 2016 campus survey, 38 percent of students at the U of A experience food insecurity during their time here. The Jane B. Gearhart Full Circle Food Pantry is here to assist people experiencing food insecurity by nourishing bodies, empowering minds and creating a community of compassion. This year marks Full Circle's 10th year of service!