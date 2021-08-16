Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, AR

Jane B. Gearhart Full Circle Food Pantry Fall 2021 Operations & NEW ListServ

University of Arkansas
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jane B. Gearhart Full Circle Food Pantry is an on-campus, free, student-run food pantry at the U of A. Founded in February 2011, the Full Circle Food Pantry was established as an emergency food assistance program that distributes food and personal products to all members of the U of A community. According to a 2016 campus survey, 38 percent of students at the U of A experience food insecurity during their time here. The Jane B. Gearhart Full Circle Food Pantry is here to assist people experiencing food insecurity by nourishing bodies, empowering minds and creating a community of compassion. This year marks Full Circle's 10th year of service!

news.uark.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Fayetteville, AR
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Listserv#Full Circle#Charity#Operations New Listserv#The U Of A Founded#Fullcircle Uark Edu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Henri heads toward the Northeast

Wind sustained at more than 50 mph in parts of Rhode Island. As Tropical Storm Henri descends on the New England region, wind gusts have been reported at more than 50 mph in Rhode Island. Block Island, Rhode Island, recently reported a sustained wind of 50 mph and a gust...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden to meet with G-7 leaders amid pressure over Afghanistan exit

President Biden on Tuesday will meet virtually with other Group of Seven (G-7) leaders amid pressure from the international community over the evacuation of armed forces and civilians from Afghanistan. "The leaders will discuss continuing our close coordination on Afghanistan policy and evacuating our citizens, the brave Afghans who stood...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy