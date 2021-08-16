Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, AR

Career Curriculum Available for Faculty

University of Arkansas
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U of A Career Development Center (CDC) has designed Career Curriculum for instructors to easily add professional development content to their Blackboard courses. Career Curriculum is a set of independent Blackboard modules that allows university instructors of all subjects and levels to incorporate educational content and interactive activities that teach students a variety of career management tools and practice career readiness competencies.

news.uark.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Fayetteville, AR
Education
City
Fayetteville, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linkedin#Cdc#Blackboard#Linkedin#Career Uark Edu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Madisonville, KYMessenger

MCC announces faculty promotions

Madisonville Community College recently announced the promotion of several members of the faculty. Dr. Scott Cook, the college’s provost, offered congratulations to the faculty members. “I am incredibly proud of these faculty who have earned promotion this year. Promotion represents years of work and commitment to the college, their programs,...
Educationseattleschools.org

Science Curriculum Alignment

Improving diversity in science and STEM-related career fields requires focus on K-12 learning opportunities. A change in Washington state science requirements for high school graduates is a step toward sowing the seeds of diversity in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields. Beginning with the freshmen class (Class of 2021), all...
Educationazednews.com

NEW! ACEE Middle School Economics Curriculum

Want to be one of the first to obtain ACEE’s NEW Middle School Economics Curriculum? This curriculum includes vetted lessons and activities that are directly aligned with the new Arizona History and Social Sciene Standards. Let ACEE assist you in integrating economics and personal finance into your middle school classroom.
Collegeshopkinsmedicine.org

The Office of Faculty Development

The Johns Hopkins University SOM’s Office of Faculty Development creates and delivers effective programs that develop and nurture our diverse faculty as leaders in clinical care, medical education, and research excellence. Our focus on enriching a culture of inclusion, respect, and engagement is fundamental in accomplishing the Johns Hopkins mission and in enabling the School of Medicine to attract and retain our talented faculty.
Lehigh County, PATimes News

NL SCHOOL BOARD CURRICULUM

Northern Lehigh School Board approved the following curriculum and instruction matters for the 2021-22 school year on Monday:. • The opening day guest speaker, Jonathan Mooney, at a cost of $5,000. • The following in the Northern Lehigh School District Induction Program; Jillian McMullen, helping teacher, Kathryn Norton, inductee, $200;...
Grove City, PAgcc.edu

Writing Faculty

Position: Assistant/Associate Professor, Writing Program. Grove City College invites applications for a permanent faculty position in the Writing Program, pending final budget approval, starting in the spring or fall of 2022. Required qualifications: Ph.D. in Composition/Rhetoric, Technical/Professional Communication, or related field; experience in teaching first-year writing; evidence of teaching excellence; and interest in curricular and program development. The successful candidate will be expected to teach first-year writing, upper-level writing and/or rhetoric courses in areas of expertise, and, if applicable, specialty courses in other areas depending on the candidate’s field. Faculty members are expected to teach a 4/4 load during the fall and spring semesters. The Writing Program also offers opportunities for online teaching outside of the normal load.
Millersville, PAmillersville.edu

Faculty/Staff Updates

Dr. Dennis B. Downey, Emeritus professor of history, has been elected to the Steering Committee of the Western Pennsylvania Disability History and Action Consortium and is spearheading efforts to create a statewide disability history research collaborative. Downey and his son Thomas were featured recently in a Vice News report on the crisis in disability services in the Commonwealth.
Grand Junction, COthebusinesstimes.com

Preschool program includes museum curriculum

A new full-day preschool program has opened in Grand Junction incorporating into its curriculum science, technology, engineering, arts and math content from the Eureka McConnell Science Museum. The Nest Preschool operates at the New Emerson Elementary School at Columbus. Joy Davis, director of the Nest Preschool, will work with teachers...
Grove City, PAgcc.edu

French Faculty

Grove City College’s Department of Modern Languages invites applications for a full-time assistant professor of French beginning in the fall of 2022. The department supports a vibrant community of students minoring and majoring in French. Applicants must have a Ph.D. in French-language literary or cultural studies (time period and geographical...
Houston, TXDaily Cougar Online

Fall Semester Decisions - Faculty & Staff

I hope you and your families are safe and healthy. The current resurgence of COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant has given rise to a new round of anxiety and concern, which is entirely understandable. To be honest, I feel the same way. While I trust that we all will...
Bakersfield, CAbakersfieldcollege.edu

Early College Processes and Updates for Faculty

This session will be for faculty teaching Early College sections for the high schools (Dual Enrollment) and/or faculty who would like to know more about the high school students taking their courses at the college (Concurrent Enrollment). Accommodations are available with two weeks' advanced notice. Please email Pamela Rivers -...
Exeter, NHexeter.edu

Faculty farewells

After a collective 98 years of service, four faculty members retire from the Academy ranks this summer. Across campus — in the dorms, classrooms, music halls, theater and library — these individuals have made a lasting impression on generations of Exonians. Their wit, intelligence, laughter and friendship will be deeply missed. Students, alumni and colleagues paid tribute to the four in the pages of the 2021 PEAN yearbook. Here we share a few of their parting memories and accolades.
Louisville, KYlouisville.edu

Celebrating Faculty Service

As another school year draws to a close, another set of graduates cross the threshold from students to. graduates. Their yet-to-be-written success stories. will contain lessons learned from the College of Business professors. Semester by semester and year after year, our professors serve as stewards of knowledge, authors of research,...
Boston, MAnortheastern.edu

Mandatory Welcome Week Curriculum

ACTION REQUIRED: Mandatory Welcome Week Curriculum. It’s mandatory for all fall ’21 enrolled undergraduate first-year, transfer, Global ConnEXions, veteran, and N.U.in Boston students to complete the Welcome Week online curriculum no later than Wednesday, August 25. This 15-minute refresher course is designed to connect students with critical transition tools and...
Wilson, NCrestorationnewsmedia.com

Students graduate from WCC curriculum programs

The students listed below graduated from a Wilson Community College curriculum program recently with... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Deland, FLstetson.edu

Recording available: Opening Faculty and Staff Meeting

Crews finished renovating Sage Hall Science Center this week while work continues on the new Cici & Hyatt Brown Hall for Health & Innovation, providing expanded opportunities for students in the health and science fields. Provost and Executive Vice President Noel Painter, PhD, provided an update on the two construction...
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Scholarships available for minority students pursuing careers in health care

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Health is accepting applications for its Kesha Young Health Careers Scholarship. The scholarship aims to make college more affordable for minority high school seniors. It also helps college students in Western North Carolina who are pursuing careers in health care. Scholarship amounts range from $1,500-$2,500 for the 2021-22 school year.
Collegesuky.edu

Fall 2021 Academic Reminders for Faculty

The Fall 2021 Semester Reminder contains information on the following topics and rules set forth by the University Senate. This document can be found at the Academic Ombud Services website and contains information concerning:. New Rules Regarding Syllabi. Prep Week. Attendance. Forged Documentation. Academic Integrity. Disability Resource Center (DRC) Accommodations.
Educationmanhattan.edu

B&N Faculty Resource - Revised

We’re excited to introduce the Adoption & Insights Portal, your source for researching, adopting, and sharing insights about textbooks and course materials. In partnership with Barnes & Noble College and the Manhattan College Bookstore team, we are introducing this new portal to help us achieve our goals of student success and retention by ensuring course material adoptions are submitted at a 100% submission rate by our adoption deadlines for the Fall, Spring and Summer semesters.
Irvine, CAuci.edu

Steve Mang wins Distinguished Early-Career Faculty Award for Teaching

Steve Mang, who’s an Assistant Professor of Teaching in the UCI Department of Chemistry, just won the Distinguished Early-Career Faculty Award for Teaching from the Irvine Division of the UC Academic Senate. Mang, who came to UCI in 2016 from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, teaches five courses per year, and for one of his upper-division offerings, Chemistry 152 — Advanced Analytical Chemistry — he designed the curriculum from the ground up with a special aim of making sure his students learn skills they can take with them down whatever career paths they decide to take, be it in academia or industry. “To do that, I’ve developed several inquiry-based lab procedures where students have to really understand how each instrument works and what is the best way to use the instrument to solve a given problem,” Mang said. “They also learn to do some computer programming, writing, data analysis, and other skills that will be important for them in their careers as chemists.” The award also honors Mang’s pivot in his teaching to the remote realm once the pandemic struck. All teachers at UCI had to imagine new ways of doing their jobs in the light of the pandemic — but for chemistry teachers like Mang, whose classes often happen in the lab, they had to imagine how to send the lab to their students. To make this a reality, Mang created virtual “choose-your-own-adventure” labs for each of the experiments that students would normally do. The adventures happened over Zoom, and they featured experiments where students worked in groups to make lots of decisions; the seniors in Mang’s class figured out how to design electronic sensors, developed a method to analyze the capsaicin content of hot sauces, and even used “big data” analytical techniques to extract meaning from large chemical data sets. “I’m proud that I could come up with a way to keep them at least somewhat engaged even though we weren’t able to be in the lab,” Mang said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy