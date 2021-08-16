ASG Senate Vacancy Applications Now Available

Applications for students interested in filling vacant seats in the Associated Student Government Senate are now available on the Office of Student Activities' HogSync portal. Students should log in with a valid uark.edu email address. The ASG Senate is open to all full-time U of A undergraduate students who meet co-curricular requirements throughout the academic year (full time status, 2.25 or above GPA and not on conduct or academic integrity probation). Elected senators serve their term for one academic year. Applications are due by Tuesday, Aug. 31, by noon (CT) via HogSync. No exceptions will be made for late applications even if HogSync allows the submission.