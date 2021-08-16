An Example of a Data Science Pipeline in Python on Bike Sharing Dataset

This article aims to address the need for augmenting/expanding your existing datasets using an open-source library involving GANs. As an ML practitioner or a Data Scientist, it might have been possible when we found ourselves in a situation like “if only we had more data”. There are often times when the dataset that we have is very limited and aren’t sure if the performance of our machine learning model would have been better or worse if given more amount of statistically similar data. We could of course mine more data from the same source that we got our existing data from, but that may not be possible everytime. What if there was a way to create more data from the data that we already have?