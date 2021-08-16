Raymond R. Hoover January 15, 1940 – August 11, 2021

Raymond R. Hoover, 81, passed away peacefully at Landis Homes in Lititz, PA on Wednesday August 11, 2021 at 11:17 AM. Ray was born on January 15, 1940, in New Holland, PA to parents Benjamin and Lizzie (Reiff) Hoover. After completing 8th grade at Fivepointville School, Ray later earned his GED. He was employed briefly at Bollman Hat Factory, spent the majority of his working life at Weaver Poultry in New Holland, PA, and finished his employment as a truck driver for L & S Sweeteners, Leola, PA. Ray also ran several independent businesses during his life to supplement his income.