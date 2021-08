Twitter likes to suck up a lot of data, but it also lets users have a say in a good amount of the data that it collects. Twitter’s original goal was to make it possible for one person to speak to many people all at once — basically, the biggest group chat anyone had ever imagined. So it’s probably not surprising that privacy isn’t really the first thing that people think about when they’re using Twitter. The goal, after all, is to be out in the open.