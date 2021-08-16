Refurbished Farmhouse with Artist's Cottage

Perfectly nestled in the waterfront community of Severn Grove, this property is truly one of a kind. Flawlessly refurbished from its original farmhouse, character exudes at every turn. With over $25,000 in recent updates, this 4 bedroom gorgeous custom home with office, features a lower level private living space with a French door entrance, rows of windows, high ceilings, its own kitchenette and dining area, bedroom, spacious family room, separate laundry and exercise room. The main level also has a bedroom and full bath. Enjoy the open air and winter water view from one of the treetop decks. You will be absolutely amazed when you enter the artist's cottage, gardening chalet, and rustic potato shed from the tumble stone walkway. Every level has luxury touches, including custom millwork, rounded walls, elegant lighting, marble and hardwood floors, stone fireplace, custom built in desks, and stained glass windows. This enchanting home surrounded by mature trees, flowering hills, and extensive hardscaping, makes the most of its natural setting. When enjoying this private oasis with access to the beach, marina,pier, kayak/paddleboard area and the club house on Saltworks Creek, you would never know you are so close to 50/97, DC and Baltimore.The Severn Grove community offers paradise!