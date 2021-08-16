Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Annie's Mailbox: At Wits' End in Hawaii

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Dear Annie: I married a generous, kind and funny man three years ago. "Brent" has no children, but I have two sons from my abusive previous marriage who are now 18 and 15. Their father has little to do with us, and I've had my share of problems raising the boys. We have attended counseling many times.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Hawaii Society
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Children#Mailbox#Wits#Medicaid#Covering Kids Families#National Program Director#Creators Syndicate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Wedding livestock might bring guests together

Dear Amy: My extended family has a history of division, of people not speaking to one another for years. I am guilty of this, too. It’s a multi-generational pattern I’d like to end for the next generation. We are joyfully planning our daughter’s upcoming wedding. Unfortunately, there is one burr...
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Grieving spouse searches for help

Dear Amy: You often refer people to seek counseling. I believe in counseling and as a teacher, I often suggested that path for families facing challenges. Now, I find myself in need of counseling. My husband of almost 50 years passed away last year and the grief is crushing. I...
Petsarcamax.com

Annie's Mailbox: Once Bitten, Twice Shy in New York

Dear Annie: At a family gathering two years ago, my in-laws' dog attempted to bite my then 2-year-old daughter. "Fido" is a large dog and could have done considerable damage had he actually gotten hold of her. This all took place during a very busy party where many people not only saw but heard the incident.
Relationship AdviceTemple Daily Telegram

Dear Annie: Don’t want to hear about son’s ex-wife

Dear Annie: A few years ago, my son’s wife decided to divorce him because she didn’t love him anymore. We accepted that and showed our support for her despite her decision. Shortly thereafter, she was arrested for a heinous crime that I won’t elaborate. It impacted her children. My son...
Relationship AdviceDaily Mining Gazette

Is it reasonable to expect an apology? Of course

Dear Annie: After my mother died, my father married a woman he found online. She only visited us once in person before she moved in and they got married. She wasn’t always the nicest, and honestly, I was scared of her. She’d even “jokingly” call me Cinderella when she wanted me to do tasks around the house for her. I was an adult in therapy before anyone told me this was emotional abuse. Thankfully, this woman is long gone from my life (and my father’s life).
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Annie's Mailbox: Brokenhearted, Lonesome Wife

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married 15 years, and we have two beautiful daughters, ages 7 and 10. "Luther" works hard as a fireman and is a good husband and father, except for one small problem -- he goes out with his buddies to a bar every single weekend, until all hours of the morning. I've asked him to compromise and go out only once in a while, but he won't budge. He feels he is owed "guy time."
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Annie's Mailbox: Feeling Used in Washington, D.C.

Dear Annie: "Harold" and I have been married for two years -- both second marriages. We are in our 50s, with children from our first marriages. I help one son with some college tuition and living expenses, but he also works and gets loans and scholarships. Harold has three children in college whom he supports entirely.
arcamax.com

Daughter Spreads Her Wings

Dear Annie: My daughter and her father and I were always close. We talked daily, telling one another about our days. She has three children. We paid for preschool for all of them, bought their clothes and even bought a condo for them to live in while she went to law school. She is our only living child; we were in a position to help, and we were happy to do so.
Relationship Advicenny360.com

Visit from boyfriend’s mom comes with uncertainty

My wonderful boyfriend and I have been together for nearly a year and a half. We have lived together almost since Day One. This is the second major relationship for both of us. (He is divorced). He’s planning a trip back home to visit family and take care of some business deals. I will not be going with him on this trip. When he returns, his mother will be coming with him. The issue is, there’s no definite return date for her. She overstayed her welcome in the past (before we were together) and turned a two-week stay into seven months.
Relationship Adviceprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Widower ponders the heartache of dating

We were together for almost 25 years. I had a few dates with women in the years since my wife's death, but I didn't meet anyone who really interested me. My last date was three years ago. I guess I just didn't think I was ready. I've been pretty content...
Family Relationshipsprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: DNA reveals family secret and resentment

Information I received from my genetic testing revealed that my father had two other children while married to my mother within our supposedly "intact" family. I am allowing the picture I have of my past, my childhood, and my family to (painfully) reshape my personal history, as this knowledge integrates into my whole self.
Kidsthepennyhoarder.com

Dear Penny: Is It Weird That My Daughter Wants Me to Evict Her?

My young adult daughter who is living at home recently showed me instructions on how to legally evict an adult child who refuses to leave. This seemed bizarre, especially since she is the only adult child living here. I asked whether she had actually intended for me to see this,...
HomelessHipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter Turns To GoFundMe: ‘I Know My Dad Is A Busy Man'

Dr. Dre’s estranged daughter, LaTanya Young, has been staying in the public spotlight in recent months thanks to her candid interviews about her famous father. Young says the Beats By Dre mogul — who’s worth an estimated $800 million — cut her off financially in January and she’s been living out of her car and working for DoorDash, unable to reach Dre directly.
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth.

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth. In a strange scenario, an Indian 8-year-old boy claims to be the reincarnation of a 13-year-old boy who drowned in a canal eight years ago. The boy, who arrived at the house of the deceased teenager on Thursday in Nagla...
Relationshipswbrc.com

Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A family is mourning after a mother and her daughter died of COVID-19 just one day apart. KSLA reported that Lacresanna Williams, 21, tested positive for the virus during a routine pregnancy appointment. “The next day, we got a call saying she had to have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy