Brother Doesn't Want Sibling To Remain Friends With Ex

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

DEAR HARRIETTE: My brother and his wife recently revealed that they are getting a divorce. I'm extremely close with my sister-in-law; I consider her to be one of my best friends. My brother no longer thinks it's appropriate that we spend time together because of their separation. Is it possible to remain close with her without upsetting my brother? -- Caught Up.

