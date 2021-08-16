Cancel
Cancer

Sentinel Lymph Node in Cervical Cancer: Time to Move Forward

Vincent Balaya; Benedetta Guani; Basile Pache; Yves-Gérard Durand; Hélène Bonsang-Kitzis; Charlotte Ngô; Patrice Mathevet; Fabrice Lécuru. In early-stage cervical cancer, lymph node status is of paramount importance to determine the best therapeutic strategy and is one of the most important prognostic factors of survival. According to main international guidelines, pelvic full lymphadenectomy is recommended for lymph node staging. Sentinel lymph node (SLN) biopsy is an accurate method for the assessment of lymph nodal involvement and has been suggested instead of systematic pelvic lymph node dissection (PLND). The SLN technique requires a learning-curve to be well performed. Combined detection with technetium-99 and blue dye has been widely used but the recent introduction of indocyanine green (ICG) is of growing interest since it could improve SLN detection. SLN biopsy offers a more accurate anatomical staging by finding potential metastatic nodes outside of usual lymphadenectomy areas. SLN biopsy improves the diagnostic value of lymph node staging with ultrastaging and detection of low-volume nodal metastases [isolated tumor cells (ITCs) and micrometastases]. Appropriate selection of patient and minimal training combined with some simple rules may guarantee a low false negative rate. Several studies have shown that SLN mapping in these patients is feasible, with excellent detection rates and sensitivity. Less-radical lymph node dissection decreases the associated morbidity of PLND, especially the risk of lower-limb lymphoedema, which severely affects patient quality of life. Some points are still subject to debate such as the low accuracy of intraoperative SLN status assessment by frozen section and the impact of micrometastasis on prognosis. Although international guidelines consider SLN biopsy as an alternative to PLND, SLN biopsy alone is not the gold-standard yet due to lack of prospective evidence on long-term oncological safety. The 3 ongoing prospective trials SENTIX, PHENIX and SENTICOL III will most probably give an answer to these issues.

CancerNature.com

Removing global barriers to cervical cancer prevention and moving towards elimination

Cervical cancer is a disease of inequality. The majority of cervical cancer cases can be prevented through vaccination against the human papillomavirus (HPV) (primary prevention) and screening and early treatment of precancerous lesions caused by HPV infections (secondary prevention), and it can be controlled if treated in early stages (tertiary prevention). However, significant gaps in access to care have shifted the burden of disease to resource-poor countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America. The recent World Health Organization’s Call to Action to eliminate cervical cancer is a unique opportunity to galvanize change and remove barriers to prevention and care.
Cancercancernetwork.com

WHO Releases New Recommendations to Prevent Cervical Cancer Through Increased Access to Screenings and Treatment

The World Health Organization has published new recommendations to aid in the global prevention of cervical cancer through more accessible screenings and treatments. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Human Reproduction Programme (HRP) have released new guidelines with recommendations for screenings and the treatment of cervical cancer in order to inspire rapid progress and further equity, according to a press release from the World Health Organization.1.
CancerPosted by
POZ

Concerns: Cervical Cancer

Women living with HIV in the United States have a greater likelihood of developing cervical cancer than HIV-negative women, but it is uncommon among young women. Pap screening and human papillomavirus (HPV) testing reduce the risk of developing invasive cervical cancer by catching precancerous cell changes early. Experts previously recommended that all women should begin cervical cancer screening when they became sexually active. In 2009, the general population screening age was raised to 21, but the recommendation for women with HIV hasn’t changed since 1995. A recent study found that cervical cancer rates were elevated among women with HIV across all age groups from 25 and 54. HIV-positive women were nearly four times more likely to develop the malignancy. However, no cases were reported among HIV-positive women under 25. The researchers recommend that screening for women with HIV should start at age 21, rather than adolescence—the same as for HIV-negative women.
New York City, NYMedscape News

More Aggressive Therapy Not Warranted for Early Onset Colorectal Cancer

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Colorectal cancers that develop before age 49 are similar clinically and biologically to CRCs that develop after age 50, according to the largest and most comprehensive evaluation of early-onset versus average-onset CRC. Therefore, "aggressive treatment regimens based solely on the age at CRC diagnosis are...
CancerMedscape News

Electronic Nose Could Track Action of Anti-PD-1 Therapy in Lung Cancer

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - In patients with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), exhaled-breath analysis with an "electronic nose" (eNose) may be able to monitor response to immune-checkpoint inhibitors as treatment progresses, according to a proof-of-concept study by Dutch researchers. Dr. Michel M. van den Heuvel told Reuters Health by email...
CancerMedscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Management

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the second most common acute leukemia in adults. In the United States alone, approximately 5930 cases of ALL were newly diagnosed in 2019, and nearly 1500 patients died of the disease in that same year. In developed countries, ALL is associated with a 5-year survival of 30%-45%. ALL is characterized by chromosomal abnormalities and genetic alterations involved in the increased proliferation and decreased differentiation of lymphoid precursor cells. Seventy-five percent of cases in adults develop from precursors of the B-cell lineage, with the remainder of cases involving malignant T-cell precursors. Despite a high rate of response to induction chemotherapy, only 30%-40% of adults with ALL will achieve long-term remission. Accurate assessment of prognosis, selection of the most appropriate initial treatment regimens, and identification of potential candidates for allogeneic stem cell transplant are key to achieving optimal outcomes for patients with ALL.
Cancercancernetwork.com

Phase 2 DeCidE1 Trial Reports Final Topline Results on the Efficacy of Maverpopepimut-S in Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

The topline results from the DeCidE1 trial showing promising results for patients with ovarian cancer treated with maverpopemiut-S. Maveropepimut-S (Previously DPX-Survivac) demonstrated promising results in a population of patients with advanced recurrent ovarian cancer in the phase 2 DeCidE1 trial (NCT02785250), according to a press release from IMV Inc.1. Final...
Canceronclive.com

Pushing the Boundaries of Personalized Cancer Care

When imagining a champion of change, one can easily point to Laura J. van ’t Veer, PhD, the 2020 Giants of Cancer Care® award winner in Cancer Diagnostics, as a prime example. When imagining a champion of change, one can easily point to Laura J. van ’t Veer, PhD, the...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Patient With RET-Mutated Thyroid Cancer Is Eligible for Multiple Targeted Therapies

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight August 2021: Solid Tumors,. Twelve months after a male patient with RET-mutant thyroid cancer was no longer asymptomatic, the patient developed symptoms that led the treating physician to discover metastatic disease. Twelve months after a male patient with thyroid cancer was no...
CancerMedicalXpress

Cervical cancer rates stable or trending down in countries with effective screening measures

A recent trend analysis indicates that cervical cancer incidence and mortality rates have remained stable or are dropping in most countries across the globe. These rates differ based on each country's socioeconomic development level, cervical cancer screening use, and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination rates. The findings are published by Wiley early online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Identification of Lymph Node Metastasis-Related Key Genes and Prognostic Risk Model in Bladder Cancer by Co-Expression Analysis

Front Mol Biosci. 2021 Jul 22;8:633299. doi: 10.3389/fmolb.2021.633299. eCollection 2021. Background: Lymph node metastasis (LNM) is an important pathological characteristic of bladder cancer (BCa). However, the molecular mechanism underlying LNM was not thoroughly elaborated. Identification for LNM-related biomarkers may contribute to making suitable therapies. So, the current study was aimed to identify key genes and construct a prognostic signature. Methods: Based on the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database, gene expression and clinical information were obtained. Then, the weighted gene co-expression network analysis (WGCNA) was performed to identify the key modules and hub genes. A function analysis and a gene set enrichment analysis were applied to explore biological functions and pathways of interested genes. Furthermore, a prognostic model based on LNM-related genes was constructed by using the least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (LASSO) Cox regression analysis. Results: Finally, nine co-expression modules were constructed, and two modules (turquoise and green) were significantly associated with LNM. Three hub genes were identified as DACT3, TNS1, and MSRB3, which were annotated in actin binding, actin cytoskeleton, adaptive immune response, and cell adhesion molecular binding by the GSEA method. Further analysis demonstrated that three hub genes were associated with the overall survival of BCa patients. In addition, we built a prognostic signature based on the genes from LNM-related modules and evaluated the prognostic value of this signature. Conclusion: In general, this study revealed the key genes related to LNM and prognostic signature, which might provide new insights into therapeutic target of BCa.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Monk on the Utility of PARP Inhibitors as Frontline Maintenance in Ovarian Cancer

Bradley J. Monk, MD, FACS, FACOG, discusses the utility of PARP inhibitors as frontline maintenance therapy in ovarian cancer. Bradley J. Monk, MD, FACS, FACOG, professor, Division of Gynecologic Oncology, Arizona Oncology, University of Arizona College of Medicine, Creighton University School of Medicine at St. Joseph’s Hospital, medical director, Gynecologic Program, US Oncology Research Network, co-director, GOG Partners, discusses the utility of PARP inhibitors as frontline maintenance therapy in ovarian cancer.
CancerShropshire Star

Public warned not to delay in coming forward for vital cancer checks

A new campaign due to launch on Monday will see TV and digital adverts, posters and social media to raise awareness of the symptoms of cancers. Thousands of people could be risking their lives by not coming forward for medical treatment despite having possible cancer symptoms, the head of the NHS in England has warned.
CancerPLOS Blogs Network

Cervical Cancer Screening and Its Challenges in India

Authors: Sanjeev Kumar works with the Health Systems Transformation Platform (HSTP) in Research Specialist Capacity. He has worked with multiple State Health Systems in India. Dr. Amita Yadav, Founder of Progressive Foundation, is a public health professional from Johns Hopkins University. The foundation has been working in health and education for the last ten years in Uttar Pradesh, India.
CancerWest Central Reporter

Cervical Cancer: Screen, Detect, Prevent

Culbertson Memorial Hospital issued the following announcement on Aug. 4. If you could go back and prevent an illness or ailment before it became a much bigger problem, you would, right? While we can’t go back in time, all of us are armed with the power of knowledge that gives us the foresight to detect early signs of trouble.
CancerMedicalXpress

Adjuvant pembrolizumab beneficial in renal cell carcinoma

(HealthDay)—For patients with clear-cell renal cell carcinoma at high risk for recurrence after nephrectomy, adjuvant therapy with pembrolizumab improves disease-free survival, according to a study published in the Aug. 19 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Toni K. Choueiri, M.D., from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, and...
CancerMedagadget.com

Cervical Cancer Screening Market to Gain Momentum Backed by Increasing Prevalence of Cervical Cancer, says Fortune Business Insights

Market Overview- The globalcervical cancer screening market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Cervical Cancer Screening Market, 2021-2028.”The market is driven by an old age female population and rising awareness programs. Many organizations’ comprehensive approach to preventing and controlling it is likely to increase market revenue throughout the forecast period.For instance, according to the World Trade Organization (WHO),Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women, with an estimated 530,000 new cases in 2012, accounting for 7.9% of all female cancers. It’s a vital part of a woman’s routine health care that aims to keep cancer from progressing to the second stage.
MedicalXpress

Lower-dose chemotherapy can be made more effective in killing HPV-induced cervical cancer cells

Researchers at SMU have found a way to make chemotherapy drugs more lethal to HPV-infected cervical cancer cells without collateral damage to normal cells, a study suggests. Decreasing the amount of a protein called TIGAR in cervical cancer cells was found to make those cancer cells more responsive to commonly-used chemotherapy drugs at a very low dose. Yet normal cells were not similarly affected, according to a study recently published in the Journal of Antivirals & Antiretrovirals.
MedicalXpress

Sequential-combinatorial regimens can make treatment more effective for people with aggressive cancers

A new preclinical study led by researchers at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center suggests that treating people who have aggressive cancers, including melanoma, pancreatic and colorectal cancers, with immune checkpoint inhibitors, quickly followed with mutation-targeted therapy, can help overcome treatment resistance and help people live longer. Immune checkpoint inhibitors,...
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

COVID-19 Immune Response Appears Strong in Cancer Patients

Last Updated: August 20, 2021. Vast majority show seropositivity four months after the second COVID-19 vaccine dose. FRIDAY, Aug. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The seropositivity rate among patients with cancer remains high four months after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a research letter published online Aug. 11 in JAMA Oncology.

