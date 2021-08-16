BOYS' SOCCER: Pioneers beat Bears in opener

Providence freshman Quentin Hesse battles for the ball during the Pioneers' 2-1 triumph over Argos in the Class A state final Oct. 31 at Fishers High School. Photo by Joe Ullrich

CLARKSVILLE — Providence began defense of its state title with a 4-1 win over visiting Louisville Butler on Saturday afternoon at Murphy Stadium.

Four different players found the net for the Pioneers, the reigning Class A state champs.

Quentin Hesse, Luke Jorden, Drew Kelly and Nathan Coker scored goals while Billy Hoke dished out a pair of assists for Providence. In goal, sophomore netminder Charlie Scott recorded five saves.

The Pioneers (1-0) next host Charlestown at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.