Providence, RI

BOYS' SOCCER: Pioneers beat Bears in opener

By JOSH COOK
The Evening News
The Evening News
 6 days ago
Providence freshman Quentin Hesse battles for the ball during the Pioneers' 2-1 triumph over Argos in the Class A state final Oct. 31 at Fishers High School.  Photo by Joe Ullrich

CLARKSVILLE — Providence began defense of its state title with a 4-1 win over visiting Louisville Butler on Saturday afternoon at Murphy Stadium.

Four different players found the net for the Pioneers, the reigning Class A state champs.

Quentin Hesse, Luke Jorden, Drew Kelly and Nathan Coker scored goals while Billy Hoke dished out a pair of assists for Providence. In goal, sophomore netminder Charlie Scott recorded five saves.

The Pioneers (1-0) next host Charlestown at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Evening News

The Evening News

