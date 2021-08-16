Cancel
Economy

China cbank offers more medium-term loan than expected to cushion economic slowdown

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank injected billions of yuan through medium-term loans into the financial system on Monday, which many market participants interpreted as an effort to prop up the economy, although the cost of such borrowing was left unchanged. Widening outbreaks of the Delta variant across the country,...

