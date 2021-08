Company expects to expand footprint in the country across its portfolio of renowned brands. August 20, 2021 // Franchising.com // ISTANBUL, TURKEY - Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) announced plans to expand its portfolio in Turkey with the expected opening of 10 properties by the end of 2022. With the anticipated openings, the company’s portfolio in Turkey is expected to encompass 43 properties with over 7,000 rooms across eight markets by the end of 2022. Reinforcing its long-term focus on the market, the company also announced two recent deal signings under the Four Points by Sheraton brand.