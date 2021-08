We have some exciting news for all those Disney fans out there that enjoy Walt Disney World Resort hopping, or simply sipping on sumptuous drinks at the end of a long Disney Parks day. Disney has been dishing out food news with the reopening of buffets at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, a new restaurant coming to Disney’s Contemporary Resort, quick-service at Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopening, and more! We’re thrilled to see several pre-pandemic favorites return. Now there is another reopening to add to the list.