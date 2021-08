Two weeks into training camp there has been plenty to see and not a whole lot already determined. The Giants on offense are a work in progress, with new receivers Kenny Golladay (slow start and now a hamstring strain) and rookie Kadarius Toney (COVID-19 list and now a gradual ramp-up) barely providing glimpses of what they can be. The Giants on defense, on cue, look to be stacked in the secondary and suspect as far as their edge rushers.