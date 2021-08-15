Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

David Sills V speaks on performance vs Jets

By Cay North
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants came into their first preseason game looking to evaluate players rather than focus on a win, and one player that made a strong mark is one of the under the radar receiving targets for Daniel Jones this season. David Sills V is one of a number of receivers competing for playing time in an expanded and competitive lineup, but set himself apart in the receiving game despite his low profile status heading into this offseason.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Sills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#The New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Giants' Daniel Jones: Won't play vs. Jets

Jones won't play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Jones figures to be joined on the sideline by a bunch of other starters, as Giants coach Joe Judge said he'll handle the first preseason game the way teams used to handle the last one. That could mean we see Jones in the second and third preseason games, though it's also possible the Giants restrict him to a lone appearance. While the team upgraded its WR room significantly this spring, the offensive line remains a likely weakness.
NFLBig Blue View

Giants news, 8/9: Joe Judge, David Sills, more

Giants’ Joe Judge reunites Cheap Labor Union from Alabama in New York - ESPN. A large portion of the Giants’ coaching staff have been together since working under Nick Saban in 2007. The Giants’ CLU contingent begins with Judge, who was a special teams analyst at Alabama from 2007 to...
NFLchatsports.com

Giants receiver David Sills having another impressive training camp

Giants wide receiver David Sills V rruns with the ball during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on Thursday. Credit: Brad Penner. David Sills figured he’d spend cutdown day last summer like most young unproven players in the NFL, waiting around for a phone call to tell him he had either made the team or that his dream would be postponed. The wide receiver had a flashy, productive first preseason with the Giants and was ready for whichever of those two options the team came to him with.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants sitting Daniel Jones for preseason opener vs. Jets

Daniel Jones won’t be in the lineup when the NY Giants host the Jets Saturday night in the preseason opener. NY Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters Thursday that starting quarterback Daniel Jones will not play in the team’s exhibition opener Saturday against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Judge...
NFLUSA Today

5 Giants with the most to gain vs. Jets

The New York Giants will open their preseason on Saturday night in a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. In years past, this game would have come with more fanfare and maybe even a little Snoopy trophy. However, a year removed from having no preseason at all due to COVID-19, things appear to be a little more toned down.
NFLBig Blue View

Giants vs. Jets: Five players to watch in the first preseason game

The first game of the New York Giants 2021 season is upon us. The Giants will take the field to face cross-town rival New York Jets to open the 2021 preseason on Saturday evening. Historically, these two teams have met for the third preseason game, which served as the “dress...
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants Winners & Losers vs. Jets | Carter Coughlin, David Sills & Kadarius Toney

The New York Giants came up short in the 1st week of the NFL preseason vs. the New York Jets. Despite the Giants’ losing the game there were some winners as well as some losers following the Giants 1st preseason game. David Sills flashed and showed signs of why he has been getting training camp hype as well as Carter Coughlin who switched positions to inside linebacker and played lights out vs. the Jets. New York Giants Now host Marshall Green lists his 3 winners and losers following the preseason game vs. the Jets. New York Giants Winners: u200b#1: Carter Coughlin #2: David Sills #3: Daniel Jones New York Giants Losers: #1: MATT PEART #2: Devontae Booker #3: Kadarius Toney SUBSCRIBE to New York Giants now for FREE DAILY videos on the latest Giants news and Giants rumors!
NFLYardbarker

3 players to watch in New York Giants V Cleveland Browns pre-season game

After falling to the New York Jets in the first preseason game of the season, the New York Giants are looking to bounce back on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Having hosted joint practices in Cleveland, the Giants have their fair share of positives and negatives. Big Blue is expected...
NFLwvsportsnow.com

Former WVU WR David Sills Scores in Giants’ Preseason Game

In the second preseason game for the New York Giants, former WVU WR David Sills scored his first NFL touchdown against the Cleveland Browns. Sills scored on a fade route by backup quarterback Brian Lewerke in the fourth quarter. Sills finished the game with three receptions on 31 yards with...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Message For Bears Rookie QB Justin Fields

The first half of Justin Fields’ preseason debut didn’t go according to plan, but the second half has been sensational. Fields nearly had an interception and fumble in the opening half of today’s game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. And yet, the rookie quarterback never lost his composure on the field.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Owner Has Brutally Honest Admission On Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons will begin training camp this weekend, but will be without one of their staples of the last decade: wide receiver Julio Jones. The organization decided to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Tennessee Titans this offseason to cut salary and will now be without their most consistent pass-catcher of the past few years.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Matt Nagy Gives Injury Update On QB Justin Fields

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been electric through training camp and preseason for the Chicago Bears. Many Bears fans have openly called for him to supplant veteran Andy Dalton as the team’s Week 1 starting quarterback. Matt Nagy and the Bears brass has stood by Dalton as their starter, after...
NFLheartlandcollegesports.com

Former TCU QB Andy Dalton Gets Roasted for Justin Fields Comment

Former TCU Horned Frogs QB Andy Dalton has had a long NFL career, but he’s clearly on the home stretch. However he’s still got the confidence that he needs. And that confidence showed when he was asked about if he will be the starter of rookie Justin Fields, who was a top pick in this year’s NFL Draft out of Ohio State.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLYardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones misses second straight practice and will be limited throughout the rest of camp

Training camp is in full swing across the NFL, and I’ll continue to reiterate that the most important thing during this period is getting to the first week of the season with as few injuries as possible — particularly to teams’ star players. The Titans are getting their first taste of just this as the recently acquired Julio Jones missed his second straight practice yesterday and will be limited throughout the rest of camp — most likely precautionary.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald reveals plan for 2021 NFL season

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is currently a free agent with the NFL regular season right around the corner. With Fitzgerald remaining unsigned and staying silent all offseason about his next move, the Cardinals greatest wideout of all-time revealed his plan on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go,” with Jim Gray. “For now,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy