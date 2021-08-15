David Sills V speaks on performance vs Jets
The New York Giants came into their first preseason game looking to evaluate players rather than focus on a win, and one player that made a strong mark is one of the under the radar receiving targets for Daniel Jones this season. David Sills V is one of a number of receivers competing for playing time in an expanded and competitive lineup, but set himself apart in the receiving game despite his low profile status heading into this offseason.www.yardbarker.com
