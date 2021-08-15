David Sills V speaks on performance vs Jets

The New York Giants came up short in the 1st week of the NFL preseason vs. the New York Jets. Despite the Giants’ losing the game there were some winners as well as some losers following the Giants 1st preseason game. David Sills flashed and showed signs of why he has been getting training camp hype as well as Carter Coughlin who switched positions to inside linebacker and played lights out vs. the Jets. New York Giants Now host Marshall Green lists his 3 winners and losers following the preseason game vs. the Jets. New York Giants Winners: u200b#1: Carter Coughlin #2: David Sills #3: Daniel Jones New York Giants Losers: #1: MATT PEART #2: Devontae Booker #3: Kadarius Toney SUBSCRIBE to New York Giants now for FREE DAILY videos on the latest Giants news and Giants rumors!