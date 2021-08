I have been a Patriots fan for as long as I can remember. Growing up my family had season tickets and I started going to games when I was in the first grade, watching Drew Bledsoe, Ben Coates, Curtis Martin, Shawn Jefferson and Terry Glenn. I was fortunate enough to experience the entire dynasty from 2000-to-2019 and it is too bad that 2019 is where we have to end it. Tom Brady left and took his talents to Tampa Bay after a spat with Bill Belichick and Cam Newton was brought in to be the QB during the 2020 season.