Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL Notebook 8/15: Season Start Times, Matthews Has Surgery

By Ian Glendon
fullpresscoverage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official start of the 2021-22 NHL season is still 60 days away as the league and those who follow it wade through the doldrums of the offseason. For their opening night, and return to the ESPN airwaves, the league has a doubleheader scheduled on October the 12th. First, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning will raise their banner in front of the last team to win back-to-back Cups, the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 pm EST. Then, the league’s 32nd franchise, the Seattle Kraken will take the ice for the first time against the leagues’ 31st franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights in the desert at 10 pmEST. If the season goes off without a hitch, the final day of the regular season would fall on April 29th.

fullpresscoverage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Thornton
Person
Neal Pionk
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Andrew Copp
Person
Sheldon Keefe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Cups#The Seattle Kraken#The Florida Panthers#The Maple Leafs#The San Jose Sharks#The Boston Bruins#Surgery#Full Press Hockey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
Place
Beijing, CN
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
NHLLA Kings Insider

NHL, Kings announce start times for 2021-22 schedule

The NHL announced start times for the 2021-22 season, including all 82 LA Kings games. The Kings are slated to begin their 2021-22 campaign on Thursday, October 14 at 7:30 PM against the Vegas Golden Knights at STAPLES Center. The Kings will play 29 of their 41 home games beginning...
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

NHL announces start times, Olympics back-up plan

The National Hockey League's Oct. 12 doubleheader to open the 2021-22 season will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Tampa Bay Lightning raise their Stanley Cup championship banner before hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins. The second game of the doubleheader will feature the debut of the Seattle Kraken, who will...
HockeyYardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews Undergoes Wrist Surgery

On Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced that first-line center Auston Matthews had undergone wrist surgery. There’s not much news about it, but the first story is that Matthews had been experiencing discomfort in his wrist as he was engaged in his on-ice preseason training. Matthews then spoke with the...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL News: Matthews, Thornton, Svozil, Vaccine Requirements and Olympic Insurance

Maple Leafs: After experiencing discomfort with his wrist during his on-ice training, and after meeting with specialists and medical staff, it was determined that Auston Matthews required surgery. The surgery was yesterday and he’ll need six weeks of recovery. Panthers sign Thornton. Sportsnet: The Florida Panthers have signed forward Joe...
NHLNHL

RELEASE: Start Times for 2021-22 Season Announced

Start times for all 82 games released in conjunction with the NHL. In conjunction with the National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks announced today the team's 2021-22 regular-season schedule start times (attached). The Blackhawks regular season is set to begin on October 13 as the team travels to Denver to take on the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 p.m. central time. Chicago will open the home portion of its schedule on Oct. 19 at the United Center against the New York Islanders at 7:00 p.m. central time.
NHLPosted by
WRAL News

NHL Announces 2021-22 regular season game times

Raleigh, N.C. — The National Hockey League today released the 2021-22 regular-season start times for its 32 member clubs. The Carolina Hurricanes will open the season against the New York Islanders at PNC Arena on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7:00 p.m.
NHLPosted by
Yardbarker

NHL jerseys to feature ads starting in 2022-23 season

According to the report, the National Hockey League board of governors unanimously voted to approve the new advertisement policy. ESPN's Greg Wyshynski adds that all 32 teams were previously surveyed and the majority ruled in favor of having the ads on sweaters. The NHL started allowing teams to sell ad...
NHLktbb.com

Source: NHL team jersey fronts can have ads starting in 2022-23 season

The NHL will have advertising on the front of team jerseys for the first time starting in the 2022-23 season, a source told ESPN. The league’s board of governors formally voted this month to approve jersey advertisements. The NHL had surveyed its teams and found the majority of them in favor of jersey ads. The ads will be featured in a 3-inch-by-3.5-inch rectangle, which is larger than the NBA’s 2.5-by-2.5-inch space for uniform ads.
Hockeychatsports.com

FTB: Nick Abruzzese to captain his college team next season

Last season was a write-off for Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Nick Abruzzese as he had summer hip surgery take him out for the entire season, as well as the pandemic shutting down shutting down the hockey season for him at Harvard anyway. This year, both he and the team are back, with Abruzzese, now 22, set to co-captain the team with undrafted senior Casey Dornbach.
NHLbardown.com

Henrik Lundqvist is strapping on the pads again in latest wholesome update

It’s been a roller-coaster eight months for longtime NHL goalie Henrik Lundqvist after announcing in December that he would have to undergo open heart surgery. It derailed Lundqvist’s next hockey chapter and prevented him from ever suiting up in a game with the Washington Capitals, which would have been the first team he’s played for beyond the New York Rangers.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, and the Minnesota Wild

(mailbag) Believe that the Carolina Hurricanes will sign restricted free agent forward Andrei Svechnikov to a bridge contract with a salary cap hit between $7 and $8 million. One of the Hurricanes’ postseason issues was secondary scoring and it’s one area – a top-six forward – that they seemed...
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Owners Reportedly Approve Use of Jersey Ads Starting in 2022-23 Season

NHL jerseys are going to look a little different starting from the 2022-23 season. Per Eben Novy-Williams and Scott Soshnick of Sportico, the NHL board of governors unanimously voted to approve the use of ads on jerseys. Novy-Williams noted all 32 teams are free to begin negotiations with potential partners...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Matthews gets cover of EA’s NHL '22

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. For those into video games, it is a big deal of which athlete graces the cover for a particular year and someone put on their twice is a rarity. For the second time in three years, Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews will be on the cover of EA Sports NHL game. The NHL ‘22 game will be released to coincide with the start of the 2021-22 regular season on October 15.
NHLfullpresscoverage.com

NHL Olympic Participation Will Heighten Pressure On Deep Leafs Roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to be in tough to repeat their division-winning ways of the 2021 NHL regular season – not simply because they’re moving back to the ultra-competitive Atlantic Division (along with the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup-champion Tampa Bay Lightning, but also with the impressive Florida Panthers and always-up-for-a-good-showdown Boston Bruins), but because the 2021-22 campaign will be compressed significantly by the NHL’s projected participation in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. If the league and Olympic Committee do figure out a way to finalize the NHL’s participation in the 2022 Games, it will put a weight on all teams as they try to squeeze in an 82-game regular-season schedule without a wealth of player injuries, energy-drained competition, and more.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs Auston Matthews “Shock & Awe” Cover for EA NHL 22

Auston Matthews was just revealed as the new cover player for EA’s NHL 22. It’s the second time that Matthews has been chosen to be the box-cover athlete for an EA game. He had been previously chosen to be on the NHL 20 cover. What’s interesting about this version of...
FIFAgamepur.com

NHL 22 slated to launch in October, Auston Matthews returns as cover athlete

Earlier this week, EA Sports teased that details regarding NHL 22 would arrive on August 19. EA has delivered on its promise, as the company released a slew of information on the new title, including console info, new gameplay features, and the release date. And as for the cover athlete, it looks EA will be following the FIFA route for NHL 22.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

League of Legends Season 12 Start Date and Time

With League of Legends Season 11 end date likely in November, people are already going to starting wondering, when does Season 12 of League of Legends begin? After all, they will have a new champion, a new thematic after the defeat of Viego and much more. This upcoming season will end up being one of the least changed ones since the beginning of League of Legends but should still add some fun variety after two straight years of major changes. Here is a look at the League of Legends Season 12 start date and time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy