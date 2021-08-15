NHL Notebook 8/15: Season Start Times, Matthews Has Surgery

The official start of the 2021-22 NHL season is still 60 days away as the league and those who follow it wade through the doldrums of the offseason. For their opening night, and return to the ESPN airwaves, the league has a doubleheader scheduled on October the 12th. First, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning will raise their banner in front of the last team to win back-to-back Cups, the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 pm EST. Then, the league’s 32nd franchise, the Seattle Kraken will take the ice for the first time against the leagues’ 31st franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights in the desert at 10 pmEST. If the season goes off without a hitch, the final day of the regular season would fall on April 29th.