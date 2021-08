A road rage incident that could have seriously injured or killed a San Francisco mother on her way to pick up her child from school on Monday perfectly illustrates why the Great Walkway must be restored. “The punishment passes were terrifying. I had been participating in a peaceful protest against allowing cars on the Great Highway, and I left to pick up my son from his first day back at school,” wrote Jessica Jenkins in an email to Streetsblog about the incident. “I expected some level of honking and yelling by drivers that had been delayed for ten minutes by our protest. While I did not expect to be physically assaulted, I’m not surprised.”