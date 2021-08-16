Cancel
Bernadette M. Ivory 1945-2021

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPE, Ariz. — Our beloved Bernadette Mary Barkley Ivory, 76, passed Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. She was the witty storytelling matriarch of the Arizona / Ohio / Pennsylvania / California / Illinois Ivory family. She was married to Richard Ernest Ivory for 54 years and was the proud mother of five boys. Bernadette’s friendship and guidance continued to be sought by her children and their friends even as they grew into adulthood. All who knew her loved her sense of humor and kind heart.

YOUNGSTOWN — A special camp filled with a variety of activities and events designed especially for children and teenagers with autism is taking place this week. Camp FRIEND (Finding Rewards in Every New Day) is offered in collaboration with the Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley and the Jewish Community Center, where the camp is being held.

