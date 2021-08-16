Bernadette M. Ivory 1945-2021
TEMPE, Ariz. — Our beloved Bernadette Mary Barkley Ivory, 76, passed Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. She was the witty storytelling matriarch of the Arizona / Ohio / Pennsylvania / California / Illinois Ivory family. She was married to Richard Ernest Ivory for 54 years and was the proud mother of five boys. Bernadette’s friendship and guidance continued to be sought by her children and their friends even as they grew into adulthood. All who knew her loved her sense of humor and kind heart.www.vindy.com
