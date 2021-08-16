Bernadette M. Ivory 1945-2021

Tell us about yourself. Where you live now, career, and/or family news. What have you been up to since you left Geneseo?. I moved back to Congers (the town I grew up in) in 2019. I am a speech-language pathologist for the North Rockland Central School district and a former union Vice President, but I gave that up when I had my son 3 years ago. I love my career and am proud to have survived this past year in the public schools during the pandemic. I got married to my husband Chris in 2014 and we had our son, the joy of our lives, in 2018.