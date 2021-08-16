What are the purple blotches on my peonies?

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleQ: My peonies have white all over the leaves, plus some purple spots that are dying. Can I treat them? Will they be OK next spring?. A: The wetness earlier this year, the heat and humidity have all contributed to the diseases you are seeing this late in the season on peonies. But they will be fine for next year.

