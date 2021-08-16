Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

$10,000 Toward Journalistic Excellence

austinpbs.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world moves fast, and there is so much to take in. To keep up, having a reliable news source makes all the difference. The PBS mission to educate insists on free, truthful and thorough reporting. No spin. No advertisers. As misinformation spreads, it's more important than ever to research...

austinpbs.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbs Newshour#Central Texas#Public Television#Bbc World News#Charity#Central Texans#Pbs Newshour#Coopers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Politicsamericanbar.org

2021 Spirit of Excellence Awardees

The Commission on Racial & Ethnic Diversity in the Profession is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 Spirit of Excellence Awards. The awards are presented to lawyers whose commitment to racial and ethnic diversity in the legal profession is evident in their workplace and at the national, state, or local level.
Labor IssuesPosted by
@LockerRoom

Socialist Editor Blocks Labor Organizing Campaign

Caroline Downey of National Review Online spots the irony tied to a recent labor dispute. A group of full and part-time employees at Current Affairs, a leftist political and cultural magazine founded in 2016, were terminated for attempting to organize a worker co-op. Editor-in-Chief Nathan J. Robinson, author of Why...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

NBCU News Group Digital July In Review: Ranks As #1 News Organization, Announces Major Streaming and Digital Investment, TODAY All Day Has Best Month Ever

NBCU News Group’s digital properties reached 144 million unique visitors. NBCU News Group commits to significant streaming and digital investment, adds new programming and 200 new jobs. August 19, 2021 – NBCU News Group (NBC News, TODAY, MSNBC and CNBC) brought in 144 million unique visitors in July, ranking as...
JobsWOOD

Anchor / Multi-Media Journalist

REQUIREMENTS: West Michigan’s news leader is looking for a dynamic, aggressive multi-platform journalist to tell great stories and anchor weekend morning newscasts. We’re a newsroom that leads the way in breaking news and daily investigations. If you know how to break stories, use your live location to enhance your story, connect with your viewer, and fully understand delivery of content to multiple platforms, this position is for you. The position requires that you have the ability to write, shoot, edit, provide content for the web and social media.
Entertainmentmediavillage.com

The Shelf Life of Journalists

In the foreword to the 2015 book Washington Merry-Go-Round: The Drew Pearson Diaries, 1960-1969, the historian Richard Norton Smith writes, "His name is largely forgotten today, but for the middle third of the twentieth century, from Herbert Hoover and the Bonus Army to Richard Nixon's Silent Majority, Drew Pearson enjoyed unrivaled journalistic influence and visibility. As many as 60 million Americans began their day with his "Washington Merry-Go-Round" column, a readership far outstripping that of the Olympian Walter Lippmann or gossipy Walter Winchell." Similarly, a blurb from the University of Nebraska Press, the book's publisher, plainly states: "For most of three decades, Drew Pearson was the most well-known journalist in the United States." However, for those coming of age today, even among professional journalists, Pearson's name likely barely even rings a bell, as obscure now as that of the British businessman Samuel Pearson, Canadian Prime Minister and Nobel Laureate Lester Pearson, or anyone else who happened once to bear that surname.

Comments / 0

Community Policy