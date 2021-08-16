DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY'S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
Today, DSV Panalpina A/S ("DSV") expects to complete the previously announced agreement to acquire Agility's Global Integrated Logistics business ("GIL"), which is the global logistics division of Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. ("Agility"). The acquisition is an all-share transaction. Please refer to Company announcement No. 881 of 27 April 2021.
