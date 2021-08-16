Cancel
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY'S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS

 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today, DSV Panalpina A/S ("DSV") expects to complete the previously announced agreement to acquire Agility's Global Integrated Logistics business ("GIL"), which is the global logistics division of Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. ("Agility"). The acquisition is an all-share transaction. Please refer to Company announcement No. 881 of 27 April 2021.

Technologyfinextra.com

Refinitiv completes Epic platform integration

Refinitiv, one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, today announced that the EPIC Platform from GIACT and World-Check are now together and accessible via a single API. The integration brings together the comprehensive risk intelligence from World-Check with the unprecedented capability of GIACT to deliver...
Economymartechseries.com

SpotGenie Completes Integration with WideOrbit

Integration enables automated exchange of material instructions between advertisers and broadcast stations. SpotGenie Partners, LLC, a leading provider of digital media services to the advertising, entertainment, and broadcast industries, has completed the integration between their video ad management and delivery platform and WideOrbit, the market leader in broadcast TV and radio inventory and revenue workflow management. This integration will allow end-to-end electronic transfer of material instructions from SpotGenie’s “Blaze” Agency Traffic Generation/Distribution system to WideOrbit’s Electronic Material Instructions module for WO Traffic, the company’s flagship ad sales and commercial operations platform.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Builders FirstSource Completes Acquisition Of WTS Paradigm, LLC

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR) ("Builders FirstSource" or the "Company"), today announced that it has closed on its previously announced acquisition of WTS Paradigm, LLC ("Paradigm"), a software solutions and services provider for the building products industry. Paradigm, which will operate as an independent business of Builders FirstSource, provides the Company with a digital platform to advance its strategy to deliver technology solutions that help its customers build more efficiently.
Economynationalmortgageprofessional.com

SitusAMC Completes Integration of Assimilate Solutions

Outsourcing Capabilities Further Integrated Into SitusAMC Brand. SitusAMC Holdings Corp., a leading provider of innovative solutions supporting the entire lifecycle of real estate finance, said today that it has fully integrated Assimilate Solutions, a leading provider of mortgage and IT outsourcing services, into its brand. SitusAMC acquired Assimilate in January...
Industrycoleofduty.com

Covid-19 impact on Boiler Condenser Market : What is the projected sales growth for 2026?

The global Corona impact on Boiler Condenser Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Boiler Condenser market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Boiler Condenser market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Boiler Condenser market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Boiler Condenser market.
Businesschaindrugreview.com

Nestlé completes acquisition of The Bountiful Company’s core brands

NEW YORK — Nestlé Health Science announces the successful completion of its acquisition of the core brands of The Bountiful Company including Nature’s Bounty, Solgar, Osteo Bi-Flex, Puritan’s Pride, Ester-C, and Sundown. “More people around the world are taking charge of their health, looking to vitamins, minerals, herbals and supplements...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Kingspan H1 revenues, trading profit rise amid construction recovery

Irish building materials group Kingspan reported a jump in first-half trading profit and revenue on Friday amid a recovery in the construction sector. In the six months to the end of June, trading profit rose 64% to €329m, with revenue up 41% at €2.9bn. Pre-tax profit came in at €297.2m, up from €177.5m in the first half of 2020.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Healthcare CRM Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends : Salesforce.com, Inc. ,SAP SE ,Oracle

The Latest research coverage on Healthcare CRM Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.
Businessaithority.com

H.I.G. Capital Completes Acquisition of Oxford Global Resources

H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with $45 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has completed the acquisition of Oxford Global Resources, LLC, a leading provider of specialty staffing and consulting services in the United States and Europe, from ASGN Incorporated.
Economytheloadstar.com

M&A radar: DSV Panalpina + Agility GIL – easy does it

As part of a market update concerning deal-making – out today: “Growing together: DSV completes acquisition of Agility GIL” – that was bang in line with our expectations*, DSV Panalpina announced today a new “updated outlook for 2021” with ebit before special items outlined in Tab.1 (click to expand it).
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business Combination With Peridot Acquisition Corp.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. ("Li-Cycle" or "the Company"), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced that it has completed its previously announced business combination with Peridot Acquisition Corp. ("Peridot"). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:...
SoftwareMiddletown Press

JobNimbus Announces a New Integration with Global Payments Integrated

The Exciting New Integration is Available Now for JobNimbus Users. JobNimbus and Global Payments Integrated have announced a new integration for JobNimbus users. The exciting integration allows JobNimbus users ease of access to payment receiving services provided by the leading technology companies. The integration is available now through the JobNimbus application.
texasbreaking.com

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exercise "“ 20 Aug 2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA has resolved to issue in total 365,280 ordinary shares at average price NOK 0.93 per share to employees who have exercised incentive subscription rights. The incentive subscription rights were issued under the company's 2019 and 2020 incentive subscription rights plans, which plans were approved by the annual general meeting on 9 May 2019 and 12 May 2020 respectively.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Corona impact on Corona impact on Blockchain Market Competition, Forecast and Opportunities 2020| RippleB,BTL Group Ltd.B,EarthportB,Chain, Inc.B,Abra, IncB

The global Blockchain Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Blockchain market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Blockchain market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Blockchain market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Blockchain market.

