DSV, 903 - Capital increase by DKK 16,000,000 and transfer of 3,304,348 treasury shares to be used as consideration to Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P
The Board of Directors in DSV Panalpina A/S has today decided an increase of the share capital of DSV Panalpina A/S by DKK 16,000,000 nominal value, divided into shares of DKK 1 each, and the transfer of 3,304,348 treasury shares to be used as consideration for Agility's Global Integrated Logistics business ("GIL").
