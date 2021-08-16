Cancel
Financial Reports

DSV, 903 - Capital increase by DKK 16,000,000 and transfer of 3,304,348 treasury shares to be used as consideration to Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P

 6 days ago

The Board of Directors in DSV Panalpina A/S has today decided an increase of the share capital of DSV Panalpina A/S by DKK 16,000,000 nominal value, divided into shares of DKK 1 each, and the transfer of 3,304,348 treasury shares to be used as consideration for Agility's Global Integrated Logistics business ("GIL").

#Treasury#Company K#Share Capital#Business Agility#Dsv#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#The Board Of Directors#Agility Company Llc#Nasdaq Copenhagen#Gil#Investor Relations
StocksShareCast

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI – 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55. The Company announces that 25,000 Ordinary shares of 0.1p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 680.00 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company's annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Bit Digital (BTBT) Reports Q1 Loss of $0.03/sh

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.03), versus ($0.01) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $28.3 million, versus $674 thousand reported last year.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

The Buckle (BKE) Reports Q2 EPS of $1.04

The Buckle (NYSE: BKE) reported Q2 EPS of $1.04, versus $0.71 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295 million, versus $216 million reported last year.
StocksStreetInsider.com

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Tops Q2 EPS by 7c

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.07, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $393.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $367.8 million.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Vitality Biopharma Inc. (VBIO) Announces $5M Equity Financing Line with Institutional Investor

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTC: VBIO) an innovation-driven drug development company dedicated to unlocking the therapeutic powers of cannabinoids, today announced that the Company had entered into a definitive agreement with an institutional investor for a $5,000,000 equity line financing.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo (WFC) to double common stock dividend to $0.20 per share, plans $18 billion in buybacks through Q2 of 2022

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that it has completed the 2021 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) stress test process. The Company expects its stress capital buffer (SCB) to be 3.1%, which represents a percentage amount of incremental capital the company must hold above its minimum regulatory capital requirements. The Federal Reserve Board (FRB) has indicated that it will publish the Company's final SCB by August 31, 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons

GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely related with them.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

U.S. Bancorp (USB) announces $3 billion common stock repurchase program

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced that it has received its results of the December 2020 Stress Test from the Federal Reserve. Based on the results, the company's common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital requirement remains at 7.0 percent which includes the Stress Capital Buffer requirement of 2.5 percent. Under the Supervisory Severely Adverse and Supervisory Alternative Severe scenarios the company's minimum CET1 ratio was 7.6 and 7.8 percent, respectively, above the regulatory requirement.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lassonde Industries Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $13.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.96. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.76 EPS.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc (KAVL) Completes 1:12 Reverse Stock Split to Uplist to NASDAQ

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL) ("Kaival Brands," the "Company," or "we"), the exclusive global distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC, has implemented a 1-for-12 reverse split of its common stock, to be effective prior to the opening of the market on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The reverse stock split was implemented by the Company in support of its application to list on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ").
Posted by
TheStreet

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol "WAVCU" beginning August 20, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "WAVC" and "WAVCW," respectively.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (WAVCU) Prices 20M Unit Offering at $10/unit

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE: WAVCU), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering
StocksStreetInsider.com

Coinbase (COIN) Higher After Board Approves Investment in Crypto Assets

Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) are moving higher in the premarket after the company announced that it had received board
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Top Glove transfers 17,600 treasury shares to MD

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 19): Top Glove Corp Bhd has transferred a total of 17,600 treasury shares worth RM67,936 to its managing director Datuk Lee Kim Meow, its Bursa Malaysia filing showed yesterday. The glove manufacturer said the shares were awarded to Lee under the Employees’ Share Grant Plan at a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Slow Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

In other PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Richard Matthews acquired 106,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.56 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of A$165,828.00 ($118,448.57). Also, insider Brett Spork acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.57 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$31,400.00 ($22,428.57).

