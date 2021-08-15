Huawei accused of pressuring US firm into installing a data backdoor
Huawei is once again facing claims that it’s placing backdoors in networks. The Wall Street Journal reports that American contractor Business Efficiency Solutions (BES) has filed a federal lawsuit accusing Huawei of not only stealing technology, but pressuring the firm into installing a data backdoor for a law enforcement safer-cities project in Lahore, Pakistan. The system supposedly gave Huawei access to a database that helped it collect sensitive citizen and government data “important to Pakistan’s national security.”newsbrig.com
