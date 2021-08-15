Cancel
Huawei accused of pressuring US firm into installing a data backdoor

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuawei is once again facing claims that it’s placing backdoors in networks. The Wall Street Journal reports that American contractor Business Efficiency Solutions (BES) has filed a federal lawsuit accusing Huawei of not only stealing technology, but pressuring the firm into installing a data backdoor for a law enforcement safer-cities project in Lahore, Pakistan. The system supposedly gave Huawei access to a database that helped it collect sensitive citizen and government data “important to Pakistan’s national security.”

ChinaWTHI

China passes sweeping data privacy law, stinging tech stocks again

China has passed sweeping new rules about the collection and use of personal data as Beijing toughens its regulation of the country's tech companies. The Personal Information Protection Law — which was approved Friday by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, and which will take effect November 1 — prohibits "illegally collecting, using, processing, transmitting, disclosing and trading people's personal information," according to state-run Xinhua News Agency.
NFLhuaweicentral.com

Huawei started selling second hand phones, pre-installed HarmonyOS, new warranty and more

According to the information, the certified Huawei second hand phones include a series of cost-effective products launched by Huawei certified partners. The company says that these phones have passed strict quality and function testing to ensure that product features and performance meet the quality standards of Huawei-certified second phones. The...
Businessmartechseries.com

Huawei Partnered up with TheSports to Be Their Leading Sports Data Provider

With data significantly becoming valuable, the partnership between Huawei and TheSports is ground-breaking. Huawei has partnered up with TheSports to be their leading sports data provider. In the realm of the digital world, a massive bulk of the audience relies on Information and Communication technologies to keep themselves updated. Huawei...
Politicswcn247.com

US case against Huawei CFO 'flawed,' her lawyers say

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lawyers for a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies attacked the case against her as “fatally flawed” and full of “shifting theories” during an extradition hearing Friday. Canada arrested the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial office at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants Meng Wanzhou extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. It says Meng, 49, committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Huawei accused of stealing trade secrets, spying in Pakistan

(Reuters) - Buena Park, Calif.-based software company Business Efficiency Solutions LLC has sued Huawei in California federal court for allegedly stealing its trade secrets following their work together on a project for the Pakistani government. BES also accused the Chinese tech giant in the Wednesday complaint of using its technology...
Businesswearebreakingnews.com

Huawei Revenue Falls Due To US Sanctions

BEIJING (AP) – Revenues from Chinese tech giant Huawei fell 29.4% in the first half of 2021 from a year earlier as cell phone sales fell due to sanctions imposed by the United States in a clash with Beijing over technology. and security. Revenues fell to 320.4 billion yuan ($...
Businessdallassun.com

Huawei sticks to Green and Sustainable Businesses Despite US Sanction

A New Documentary by The Economist Group Explores How Huawei is Unlocking the Future of a New World. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Huawei has proudly announced that it has released an inspiring new documentary on the official website of The Economist. Titled as Innovation III, it is the third documentary in its innovation documentary series, and it will explore how Huawei will contribute to the environmental protection of the planet by using innovative technologies. Huawei is unafraid of Western sanctions and has been committed to innovation that drives global progress.
Businesstheregister.com

Huawei reports severe revenue drop as US sanctions bite consumer business

Chinese tech giant Huawei has reported a 29.5 per cent year-on-year plunge, blaming it in part on US sanctions, but also shrugged off the situation. The company last Friday reported H1 2021 revenue of CNY320.4 ($49.56B). H1 202 yielded CNY 454 ($70B) of revenue. The news wasn't all bad, because Huawei reported its net profit margin rose to 9.8 per cent – up from 9.2 per cent a year ago.
Chinatheedgemarkets.com

China’s regulatory crackdown — what is next?

2021 marks a century since the founding of China’s Communist Party, and the country has widely celebrated its remarkable recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and rapid transformation into a global superpower. China was the first country to overcome the pandemic and restart its economy. It was also the only major economy in the world that experienced growth in 2020.
Businessnewsbrig.com

Beijing takes stake in ByteDance, Amazon continues China crackdown – News Brig

The Chinese government’s grand plan to assert more control over the country’s internet behemoths continues. This week, The Information reported that a domestic entity of ByteDance sold a 1% stake to a government affiliate in April. The deal was also recorded on Tianyancha, a database of publicly available corporate information, as well as the official enterprise registration index.
Economytheedgemarkets.com

China eyes pushing US IPO-bound firms to hand over data control, say sources

HONG KONG/WASHINGTON (Aug 20): Chinese regulators are considering pressing data-rich companies to hand over management and supervision of their data to third-party firms if they want US stock listings, sources said, as part of Beijing's unprecedented scrutiny of private sector firms. The regulators believe bringing in third-party information security firms,...
Cell PhonesMac Observer

US Government Still Wants an iOS Backdoor

In 2016, we saw the US government trying to force Apple to write a backdoor into the iPhone software. This all came about because of an iPhone 5c that was used in a mass shooting. The Department of Justice eventually gave up on trying to force Apple to break the encryption and allow an iOS backdoor. Unfortunately, that the war is far from over.
Chinamarketresearchtelecast.com

China: First data protection law to restrict tracking by companies

In China, the first law on the protection of personal data is due to come into force on November 1st. The Communist Party passed a corresponding initiative by the Beijing central government in the National People’s Congress on Friday. The executive and legislative branches are responding to increasing concerns in the Chinese population about data abuse by the economy and especially by large Internet companies. State agencies are largely exempt from the new rules.
Cell PhonesTechRadar

New Huawei phones launch without 5G, as company blames US sanctions

Huawei has unveiled the P50 and P50 Pro, two premium smartphones running the company’s proprietary HarmonyOS platform – rather than the standard Android UI – but without 5G connectivity (via Financial Times). We’d heard as much in specs leaks for the P50 earlier in the year. It’s something of a...

