Huawei accused of pressuring US firm into installing a data backdoor

A New Documentary by The Economist Group Explores How Huawei is Unlocking the Future of a New World. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Huawei has proudly announced that it has released an inspiring new documentary on the official website of The Economist. Titled as Innovation III, it is the third documentary in its innovation documentary series, and it will explore how Huawei will contribute to the environmental protection of the planet by using innovative technologies. Huawei is unafraid of Western sanctions and has been committed to innovation that drives global progress.