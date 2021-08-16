August recipients of the Minot Area Chamber EDC Eagle Award Program
August recipients of the Minot Area Chamber EDC Eagle Award Program are:. Dawn Thompson, Old Navy; Brett Inches, Investors Management & Marketing; Rusty Heinze, Ralph’s Plumbing & Heating; Larry Hoff, Lyle’s Moving; Mike Thomason, Lyle’s Moving; Daisy Kenner, Lyle’s Moving; Ann Tracy, Gate City Bank; Dustin Gay, Hawthorn Suites; Cody Landphere, Johnson Eyecare P.C.; Kris Solemsaas, Pinkerton Animal Hospital; Aubrey Crosby, Minot Health Clinic; Wanda Olson, Lee’s Hallmark; Franke Hechavarria, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar; Delia Zizumbo, Marketplace Foods; Tamara Allard, Gourmet Chef.www.minotdailynews.com
