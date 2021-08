A free curbside chipper program is now available for county residents. Permit Sonoma Fire Prevention Division is providing free chipper service to residents who are engaged in making their property more wildfire safe. It is available to any property owner outside of the nine cities in Sonoma County. The purpose of the program is to create defensible space, specifically around the home, structures and access routes to the structures. The program has already served 326 properties this year with 69 more residents signed up for a first visit. More information can be found through Permit Sonoma’s website.