Denver Lee Prince (age 88), retired professor and Chairman of the Physics Department at the University of Central Arkansas, died of cancer on August 13, 2021, at Conway Regional Hospital. He was born October 16, 1932, to Olis Murphy and Kathleen (Wheeler) Prince (both now deceased) in Beaton, Ark., (Hot Spring County). Survivors are his wife of 70 years, Freda (Stuckey) Prince; two sons, Mickey Prince (Cheryl) and Randy Prince, both of Conway; and daughter, Melissa Billman (George), Herndon, Va.; as well as grandchildren Amanda Hoelzeman (Shawn), Jennifer Prince (Russell), Kyle Kersey (Kaitlin), and Alex Billman (Isabela), and great- grandchildren, Jordyn, Morgan, and Emmett Hoelzeman, Braeden, Kieren, and Camden Kersey, and Lucas Billman.