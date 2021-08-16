Bonnie Lee Scanlan Green passed away August 15, 2021. She was born June 28, 1948 in Tampa, Fla., to Leon Bernard and Danna Mae Scanlan. She was always proud of her Irish heritage, and had the beautiful green eyes and stubborn nature to prove it. A trip to Ireland was among her fondest memories. She had many gifts, among them beauty, grace, intelligence, kindness, compassion and charisma. Her greatest gift, however, was being a good listener with the rare ability to make others feel special simply by being present, giving encouragement, lending a sympathetic ear and a soft shoulder, and giving good advice. She loved animals and was a wonderful friend to all, but especially to people in need of a helping hand. Her love of all music, including anything Motown such as Aretha Franklin and Otis Redding, led to her love of dancing. In her younger years, she was always the first to hit the dance floor and the last to leave. The life of the party. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed working crossword puzzles, the harder, the better. Bonnie worked as the accountant for the Electrical Engineering Department and the Dean of Engineering at the University of Arkansas for 25 years before retiring. She will be remembered as one of a kind by all who knew her, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jerry Alan Scanlan. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jon Green, a son, Brad Goss and his wife, Jodie, a sister, Jeannie Dykes and her husband, Bill, five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all of the compassionate caregivers at Brookstone Assisted Living and Memory Care and the Willard Walker Hospice Home. Due to Covid 19, A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Seven Hills Homeless Shelter, 1832 S. School Ave, Fayetteville, Ark., 72701 or the Fayetteville Animal Shelter, 1640 S. Armstrong Ave, Fayetteville, Ark., 72701. To place an online tribute, please visit: www.bernafuneralhomes.com.