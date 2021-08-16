Dogecoin Price Captures 24 Hour Double-Digit Gains Following Social Media Hype
The notorious dogecoin has been moving northbound in value once again climbing more than 17% during the last 24 hours and 32% over the course of the week. Currently, across social media platforms like Twitter, Tiktok, and Facebook, the hashtag #dogecointo1dollar has been trending. Meanwhile, a number of other meme-based digital assets that leverage the Shiba Inu dog breed as a name or logo have also seen significant jumps in value.news.bitcoin.com
