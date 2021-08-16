Dogecoin Price Captures 24 Hour Double-Digit Gains Following Social Media Hype

I used to get mad at my mom when she would record “Regis and Kathy Lee” over my shows on VHS. But this mom is taking it to another level. A teen in Brazil who had more than 1.7-million followers on social media lost them all after her mom deleted her TikTok and Instagram accounts. Valentina Rocha Kanner Rios, who went by the name Nina Rios, was enjoying her Internet fame, but her mom Fernanda thought it was a “bad influence.” So she got rid of Valentina’s accounts, admitting that it was “Radical, yes. Necessary, too.”