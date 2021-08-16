Cancel
Our Rich History: Why did Thomas More College’s progressive curriculum not work in the ’70s?

Part 9 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. In 1972-1973 Thomas More College initiated the Venture Program, following a set of recommendations from its comprehensive Education Policies Task Force established in 1971. (See this NKyTribune Our Rich History column.) From the beginning, there was faculty opposition. On the positive side, initially, the new Task Force Chairman, faculty member Donald Ostasiewski of the Department of Business Administration, had proudly announced that “Venture is the first program for which faculty and students can be viewed primarily as members of a social organization” and one for which “the personalities and specialties of the faculty members are key stems around which the student can choose courses of study.” A press release, issued by public relations director James Ott, had concluded that: led by Associate Dean Thomas Maher initially and Don Ostasiewski at the time of implementation in 1972-1973, “the Task Force investigated programs across the nation, visiting campuses elsewhere, and prepared themselves by reading 15 books and over 100 articles on the subject of learning today. The proposal, now accepted by the faculty and students, is unique to Thomas More” (Thomas More College Press Release, November 12, 1971, pp. 2-3, TMU Archives).

