Revisiting – Can You Retire Early With 1 Million Dollars?

Can you retire early with 1 million dollars? Recently, a reader sent me this familiar question and I thought we should revisit the topic. Why should we revisit it? It’s a fun topic and I want to look at the problem from another direction. When I wrote about this a few years ago, I looked at it logically, analyzed the situation, and gave some examples. In summary, I said you can retire early with 1 million dollars if you can control your spending and be flexible. You might need to reduce expense or earn income occasionally, but it is doable. Today, we’ll look at it a bit differently. Instead of trying to predict the future, we’ll look back to the past.