New hire fraud is top of mind for Chief Security Officers (CSO) as it has become one of the largest vulnerabilities in any organization. Many assume they have conducted thorough due diligence and verification, but do not have the protocols in place to ensure the person they’re hiring is always the person logging in. Although this concern is nothing new, employees’ increased access to a company’s technology and innerworkings via remote work has made it substantially easier for bad actors to attack organizations from the inside.