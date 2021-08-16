Red Heat Tavern To Offer Classic Menu Items From Union Oyster House, Hilltop Steak House & Eastern Standard On August 24
WILMINGTON, MA — 2020 was a year filled with goodbyes: to regular everyday life, physical contact with friends, collared dress shirts, and way too many restaurants. In honor of Iconic Restaurant Day on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, New England favorite, Red Heat Tavern, is paying tribute to the strength and impact of the New England food scene by unveiling exclusive menu specials influenced by longtime local restaurant favorites.wilmingtonapple.com
