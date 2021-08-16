AI with military characteristics

The strategist’s dilemma: According to Forbes, the amount of data created in the last two years is more than 90 percent of the world’s total data combined. Furthermore, IDC Global DataSphere forecasted in May 2020 that more than 59 zettabytes of data would be created, captured, copied and consumed in the world by the end of the year. A zettabyte is one sextillion (1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000) bytes, which by all accounts is a lot of data. The ability to process and assess important insights from this data will be the competitive edge in the future. While, in many cases, organizations have embraced the use of data, they are only scratching the surface of its potential. Many organizational decision-makers are unaware of analytical advances that allow them to make predictive rather than descriptive use of their collected data.