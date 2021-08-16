Cancel
Video Games

Otome visual novel Killer and Strawberry Plus announced for Switch

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroccoli has announced Killer and Strawberry Plus for Switch. It will launch on February 23, 2022 in Japan for 6,930 yen. Killer and Strawberry first launched for PS Vita in August 2018 in Japan. The Switch version includes the same content from the PS Vita version, plus a new, fully-voiced...

