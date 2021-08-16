Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

CBS Sports selects best college football team in each state

By Austin Nivison
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege football is an important part of many fans’ lives all over the United States. In most states, there are several schools battling for local supremacy. Recently, CBS Sports unveiled its list of the best college football teams in each state. The exercise featured only Division-I schools in the FBS or FCS, and it prompted some interesting discussions. While some states were simple, others featured multiple schools that have seen a lot of recent success on the gridiron.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Dartmouth College#College Football#Gridiron Football#American Football#Cbs Sports#Division#Fbs#Fcs#Sdsu Rhode Island#The Sdsu Jackrabbits#Montana State#Ndsu#Army#The Black Knights#Boise State#Group Of Five#Umass#Byu#Utes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Just In: NFL Releases Statement On Deshaun Watson

NFL fans were surprised to learn this week that Deshaun Watson is attending the Houston Texans‘ training camp, despite still being involved in an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation. The NFL released a statement on Tuesday afternoon to address the matter. The league reaffirmed it is still reviewing the allegations which...
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence connects with Tim Tebow on touchdown pass

A pair of first-year Jacksonville players connected on a touchdown pass at practice Friday. Their names? Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow. Two players who dominated offseason storylines for the Jaguars, Lawrence represents the No. 1 overall pick and the hopes for the revitalization of the franchise under new coach Urban Meyer. And Tebow, a former quarterback who made the oft-panned decision to give tight end a try, may be getting his last shot to stick in the NFL.
NFLYardbarker

Teams that could throw a wrench in the College Football Playoff

There have been seven College Football Playoffs. Alabama and Clemson have played in six of them. Ohio State and Oklahoma have each played in four. And of the 28 possible berths, only 11 different schools have gotten one ... and only five have been there more than once. Needless to say that we tend to see the same schools over and over again playing for the national championship.
NFLdaytimeconfidential.com

CBS Sports Football Analyst Nate Burleson Heads to CBS This Morning

CBS This Morning is set to welcome a new face. According to Variety, ex-NFL wide receiver that Nate Burleson will join the talk show's roster. Three sources told the website that the CBS Sports football analyst is viewed as a possible successor to current anchors Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni provides scary update on Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni provided an update on quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was scratched from Thursday’s preseason game due to an illness. The Philadelphia Eagles were set to take on the New England Patriots in their second game of the preseason. Shortly before the game started, the Eagles announced that quarterback Jalen Hurts would not play due to an illness, paving the way for Joe Flacco to get the start. Reports indicated that the illness was not COVID-19 related shortly after the announcement, and an update was provided right after the game.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Western Carolina coach John Peacock suddenly dies at 32 from COVID

COVID-19 continues to be a huge problem throughout the United States due to unvaccinated people and the Delta Variant, among other factors. Unfortunately, Western Carolina football assistant coach John Peacock has become the latest casualty. The program announced on Friday that Peacock suddenly passed away at just 32 years old.
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Is Nebraska turning on one of its favorite sons? Here's the real issue for Scott Frost amid NCAA investigation

When your program is in the same sentence as “NCAA investigation,” it’s never a good thing. Regardless of what you think about the NCAA and its diminishing role in college athletics, there are short- and long-term associations with that. Recruiting? Yep. Public image? Absolutely. It becomes a national story. Everyone starts talking about it. Before long, you’re trending on Twitter in mid-August before an all-important Year 4 starts.
Minnesota Statesaturdaytradition.com

Minnesota reveals special uniforms for season opener vs. Ohio State

Minnesota is breaking in a new look for its colossal season-opening showdown against Ohio State. Saturday, the Golden Gophers revealed that they’ll be wearing new uniforms for the Week 1 contest against the Buckeyes on Thursday, Sept. 2. It’s a combination that is getting plenty of traction on social media.
Westlake Village, CACBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star LB Sterling Lane to make college commitment live Friday on CBS Sports HQ

Sterling Lane, a four-star linebacker prospect in the Class of 2022 from Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, California, is set to make his college decision Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports HQ. Lane has narrowed down his college choices to Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Oregon, Oregon State. The 247Sports Crystal Ball projects Lane to commit to the Arizona Wildcats. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Comments / 0

Community Policy