CBS Sports selects best college football team in each state
College football is an important part of many fans’ lives all over the United States. In most states, there are several schools battling for local supremacy. Recently, CBS Sports unveiled its list of the best college football teams in each state. The exercise featured only Division-I schools in the FBS or FCS, and it prompted some interesting discussions. While some states were simple, others featured multiple schools that have seen a lot of recent success on the gridiron.247sports.com
Comments / 0