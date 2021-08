One-third of the population reported having listened to a podcast within the past month, which is equal to 90 million monthly users! So, this raises the question: what is it that makes podcasts so sustainable? Most listeners and content producers would agree that it’s the versatility and convenience of the podcast format itself that gives the content such a long shelf life. However, with the rise in video viewership over the last few years, marketers are now starting to add video features to their podcast shows as a way to reach audiences in the format they increasingly prefer.