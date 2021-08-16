Cancel
Broncos safety Justin Simmons voted No. 45 on NFL’s top 100 players list

By First, Orange
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cornerstone of the Broncos’ vaunted secondary, Justin Simmons on Sunday earned his first nod to the NFL Top 100 list. The 27-year-old safety came in at No. 45 on the annual list. He was the second Broncos player announced, following left tackle Garett Bolles (No. 82). “One of the...

www.chatsports.com

Tim Tebow released by Jaguars: Former Heisman Trophy winner joins list of notable all-time NFL roster cuts

Tim Tebow's incredibly unique athletic career took yet another turn on Tuesday, when he failed to survive the Jaguars' first round of roster cuts. After a rocky debut as an NFL tight end, the former quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner saw his time in Jacksonville come to an abrupt end. And while him getting yet another NFL opportunity seems like a long shot, Tebow's career has certainly taught us that few things are not beyond the realm of possibility.
One Notable Player on Hot Seat After Vikings First Preseason Game

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer doesn’t mince words on any topic, and his terseness is supersized when discussing special teams personnel. Nothing went right for the Vikings on Saturday versus the Denver Broncos – except for maybe Wyatt Davis’ development – during a 33-6 spanking at U.S. Bank Stadium. Zimmer opted to rest 30 players while leaving 60 men available. Most of the players on the field were of second and third-string caliber. Denver did not mass-rest its roster, so the mismatch was evident early in the first quarter. The Broncos defensive line – good against anybody but especially backup players – sliced through the Vikings offensive trenches. Drew Lock and K.J. Hamler skewered Minnesota’s secondary through the air. And the Broncos generally outperformed the Vikings on all levels.
Rumor Mill: 3 Players Broncos Could Trade Based on NFL Buzz

After seeing the Denver Broncos absolutely beat the Minnesota Vikings 33-6 on Saturday, fans are buzzing about the team’s potential for the 2021 season. The Broncos resumed training camp at UCHealth Training Center on Monday with a renewed optimism with practices opening to the public again from Tuesday to Thursday.
Vikings release list of players that won’t play against Broncos

We are a little more than an hour from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium for the preseason opener between the Denver Broncos and your Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings have released a list of the players that will likely not see action in today’s game, and it’s a pretty long list. Here it is.
Denver Broncos OT Garett Bolles Makes NFL Top 100 List

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Former Utah Utes and current Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles has made the NFL Top 100 list for the first time in his career. Coming off the best season of his young career in 2020, Garett Bolles has made the NFL Top 100 list at No. 82.
NFL rumors: Broncos passed on Justin Fields because he has epilepsy

The Denver Broncos reportedly didn’t feel comfortable selecting Justin Fields in part because he has epilepsy. Fields was eventually drafted by Chicago. Fields is slated as the Bears quarterback of the future, tossing dimes in preseason games while the Broncos struggle to choose between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. Neither...
Denver Broncos: 4 intriguing players to watch vs. Seahawks

Denver Broncos safety Jamar Johnson. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. The Denver Broncos have a pretty critical preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. Who are some intriguing players to watch for?. The Denver Broncos’ preseason action continues on Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks. The Broncos had an outstanding...
Teddy Bridgewater has an efficient night as Broncos manhandle Seahawks, 30-3

The Denver Broncos had another strong preseason performance and another win, but the only conversation worth having in Broncos Country is who will be starting at quarterback come Week 1. Before we get into the recap, Andrew Mason of DNVR had two great tweets comparing both quarterbacks in the preseason through two games.
Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater sharp again in leading two touchdown drives

SEATTLE – Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater made the most of his two possessions Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks, highlighted by one of his best throws this summer. Bridgewater was 9-of-11 passing for 105 yards, one touchdown and a 136.7 rating in leading the Broncos to two touchdowns. He departed...
Broncos Rumors & News After 30-3 Blowout Win vs. Seahawks | Teddy Bridgewater vs. Drew Lock For QB1

Denver Broncos news and rumors following NFL preseason week 2’s blowout 30-3 road win over the Seattle Seahawks. The starting QB battle for the Broncos is the storyline all Denver fans are most interested in this preseason and both Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock performed well for head Coach Vic Fangio. Broncos Breakdown host Tom Downey takes you through all you need to know on the Broncos following tonight’s win in this video from Chat Sports. Broncos injury news: Linebacker Michael Ojemudia went down for the Broncos. He immediately grabbed his left leg and hopped off the field, not under his own power and was c arted to locker room.
NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
Dak Prescott wrote a heartbreaking letter 15 minutes after learning of his brother's death

Dak Prescott endured a year in 2020 that might have broken many other people. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback first experienced tragedy with the suicide of his brother that April. Then Prescott suffered a gruesome leg injury that prematurely ended his season. And topping it all off, he was embroiled in very heated contract negotiations, with the injury complicating that matter significantly.

