BLOG: Global PP demand growth being dragged lower by the developing world

ICIS Chemical Business
 6 days ago

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Click here to see the latest blog post on Asian Chemical Connections by John Richardson. Global polypropylene (PP) demand in 2021 could be 4.2m tonnes lower than our base case forecast because of a second year of negative growth in the developing world and lower-than-expected demand in China – the result of container freight and semiconductor shortages bringing China's finished-goods exports off the boil.

BusinessICIS Chemical Business

Sime Darby Plantation, PTTGC to divest stake in Emery's Asia Pacific business

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation (SDP) on Thursday said that it has agreed with PTT Global Chemical (PTTGC) to divest their collective 100% equity interest in the Asia Pacific business of Emery Oleochemicals and Emery Specialty Chemicals to Edenor Technology in a deal worth ringgit (M$) 38m ($9m). Emery Oleochemicals,...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Vehicle Analytics Market Drive Future Growth | IBM,HARMAN, SAP, Microsoft, Teletrac Navman, INRIX

The ' Vehicle Analytics market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Vehicle Analytics market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Vehicle Analytics market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
WorldICIS Chemical Business

Asia PBT buying momentum eases, weak demand to persist

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Asia’s polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) price upswing came to an end this week as the buying momentum slowed, with some players expecting the weak demand to persist into the fourth quarter. Prices held steady at $3.10-3.20/kg CIF (cost, insurance and freight) NE (northeast) Asia. Buyers withdrew to the sidelines in...
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

China heavy port congestion to remain amid restrictions uncertainty

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--The heavy congestion at Chinese ports is set to remain in the near term amid uncertainty over the length of recent COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the government to stem further outbreaks. The disruption at ports in China following the closure of the Meishan terminal at Ningbo last week has...
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

Toyota to reduce Japan auto production by 40% in September amid chip shortage

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Toyota will reduce September production in Japan by about 40% amid a parts shortage – including microchips – compounded by rising coronavirus cases in southeast Asia, the global automaker said on Thursday. In a release posted to the company’s website, Toyota said the production adjustments are in addition to...
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

VIDEO: China’s LDPE to remain supported by tight supply

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Watch industry analyst Joanne Wang discuss the polyethylene (PE) market in China which is currently facing tight supply conditions. LDPE prices have risen by a combined CNY2,000/tonne from mid-June. LDPE import volumes dropped by 25% in Q2 quarter on quarter. Import arrivals in Q3 delayed by typhoon and pandemic.
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

PODCAST: Asia PX faces slowdown in Chinese downstream PTA markets

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--The supply balance for paraxylene (PX) in Asia is relatively balanced currently but its near term outlook is clouded by the recent weakness seen in the downstream purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and polyester markets in China. Aside from PTA and polyester demand weakness in China, persistently high container freight...
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

Swiss Givaudan invests Swfr75m to grow Mexico production

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Switzerland-based flavours and fragrances firm Givaudan is investing an additional Swiss franc (Swfr) 75m ($82m) to expand its production facility in Mexico. The investment at its Pedro Escobedo plant is expected “to further support its growth in Latin America across customer segments,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

India’s Reliance shuts manufacturing units at Nagothane complex

MUMBAI (ICIS)--India’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has shut down the manufacturing units at its Nagothane complex in the Maharashtra state. “This is to inform that the company has taken shutdown of its manufacturing units at Nagothane, Maharashtra to assure reliability and integrity of operations,” RIL said in filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on 18 August.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX falls, stocks track global equities lower on growth worries

* Colombian peso leads declines among Latam FX * Weak U.S. retail sales knocks down sentiment * Brazilian stocks tumble most among EM peers (Adds comments, bullets, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal Aug 17 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks weakened on Tuesday, joining broader emerging market peers, with weak U.S. retail sales being the latest data point exacerbating worries about slowing global growth brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Brazil's Bovespa fell 2.1% to over four-month lows with iron ore miner Vale's 2% slide weighing the most. The steelmaking ingredient's prices on the Dalian exchange also fell. Smaller peer Usiminas tumbled 5%. Reinsurer IRB Brasil dropped 4.5% to all-time lows after it turned to losses in the second quarter. MSCI's index of Latam stocks hit 3-1/2 month lows, while the broader EM index gave up 1.4%. Global equity markets took a hit on concerns about tighter business regulations in China and data showing a slowdown in the world's second biggest economy. Global slowdown fears were bolstered by U.S. retail sales falling more than expected in July. Chile stocks were led lower by a near 4.6% slide in lithium miner SQM. As the weaker data raised the U.S. dollar's safe-haven appeal, Chile's peso extended losses to a fourth straight session, affected also by a fall in copper prices. JPMorgan has turned "underweight" on Latam currencies, it said in a note, given headwinds from China and a fading rise in commodity prices. Mexico's peso fell 0.6%, while Colombia's peso slid nearly 1%, snapping a four-day winning streak as oil prices fell on growth worries. "In EM, our trade-based models find Asia and CEEMEA slightly undervalued on an aggregate basis, while LatAm stands out as significantly undervalued," Deutsche Bank strategists wrote in a client note. Brazil's real, meanwhile, moved away from six-week lows hit earlier in the session, while Peru's sol inched further away from all-time lows. U.S. Federal Reserve head Jerome Powell said it was unclear whether the heightened outbreak of the coronavirus Delta variant will have a noticeable impact on the American economy. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1828 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1253.64 -1.46 MSCI LatAm 2401.96 -2.77 Brazil Bovespa 116823.83 -1.98 Mexico IPC 51299.84 -0.17 Chile IPSA 4302.14 -0.63 Argentina MerVal 67618.03 -2.77 Colombia COLCAP 1278.48 0.76 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2895 -0.17 Mexico peso 20.0150 -0.64 Chile peso 790.4 -0.51 Colombia peso 3873.7 -0.92 Peru sol 4.078 -0.15 Argentina peso (interbank) 97.2400 -0.13 Argentina peso (parallel) 179 1.68 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

Japan July chemical exports grow 33%; overall shipments up 37%

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Japan's chemical exports in July rose by 33.1% year on year to yen (Y) 877.9bn ($8bn), supporting the strong overall growth in overseas shipments for the month, official data showed on Wednesday. Exports of organic chemicals rose by 27.9% year on year to Y151.6bn in July, while those of...
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

Global Net Zero Energy Buildings (NZEB) Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Development in Coming Years

The global net-zero energy buildings (NZEBs) market is projected to reach USD 79.23 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period. The buildings verified by ZNE are those that over the course of time meet the net energy consumption through local renewable energy technologies. Instead of electricity, natural gas and steam, the energy is derived from renewables on site. Although ZNE emerging buildings have stated objectives for almost nil energy, the aims as identified by the ZNE validated buildings are still to be achieved. Such emerging buildings are typically being designed or planned in less than one year's service.
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Lower on Slowing Global Growth Concerns

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices weakened Tuesday, continuing the sharp losses of the previous session on concerns slowing global growth will hit demand in the second half of this year. By 9:35 AM ET (1335 GMT), U.S. crude futures were down 0.4% at $66.78 a barrel, while Brent futures were...
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

Thailand Q2 economy grows 7.5% on higher exports, low-base effect

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Thailand's economy expanded by 7.5% year on year in the second quarter, reversing the 2.6% contraction in the first three months of 2021, supported by stronger exports and a low base in the same period last year, official data showed on Monday. On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, GDP...
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Aramco in advanced talks to buy 20% of Reliance's oil-to-chems ops - report

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Saudi Aramco is in advanced talks with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to acquire a 20% stake in the Indian conglomerate’s oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business via an all-stock deal, newswire agency Bloomberg reported on Monday, quoting unnamed sources. Based on the report, Saudi Aramco is looking at paying $20bn-25bn worth of...
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

VIDEO: Global Oil Outlook - Week 33

LONDON (ICIS)--The Delta variant could rip up plans for the global economic recovery as the US and China have seen a resurgence of the virus that could affect demand for crude in the coming months. The OPEC+ meeting on 1 September is drawing market attention. Oil majors say they can...

