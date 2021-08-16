Kabul is kaput as the Taliban seize control of the Afghanistan government
Kabul and the entire country of Afghanistan have fallen to the Islamic fighters of the Taliban. Images reminiscent of the fall of Saigon in Vietnam to end the Vietnam war told the story the Biden administration wouldn’t tell the world. After telling America and the world that Kabul was secured and the Taliban were incapable of taking over the city, the government, and the nation, they did just that.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
