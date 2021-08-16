Open Forum: Business and political interest capitalize on the mind's fragility

A man in a flood was caught on his roof and prayed to God, "Save me." A man in a boat comes along and says, "Get in." He says, "No, God is going to save me." Then a helicopter comes along and drops him a rope, but he says, "No, God is going to save me." Then the man drowns and goes to heaven and asks, "God, why didn't you save me?" And God says, "Well, I sent you a boat and a helicopter!" To all those who are relying on their faith in God to save them from coronavirus I say God sent you the vaccine. Every cure doesn't have to be a miracle. God uses ordinary means as well. Believing people should know we could never have developed the vaccine without God's help. Please, take advantage of His help and get the shot.