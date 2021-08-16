Cancel
Winchester, VA

Open Forum: Business and political interest capitalize on the mind's fragility

By JOHN GOODMAN
Winchester Star
 6 days ago

It is most interesting how the human mind is so sensationalized by fear and how business and political interest capitalize on this fragility. The great philosophers, psychiatrists, mystics, and authors through time have probed the depths of this phenomenon and often produced results in a clear representation of human consciousness. These great men and women dared to bring a light into the shadows of their psyche, seeking to understand themselves, and being continuously aware of their judgment upon themselves and others. Through priceless introspection they developed the ideals and morals that the world over claims to practice. They simply stated their opinions and never strived for an office to where one can legislate morality, for morality can not be legislated. After all, "Peace can not be kept by force, it can only be achieved by understanding."

