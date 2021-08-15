Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Bodycam released of police serving disgraced ex-Rep. Williams Stapleton search warrant

By John Block
pinonpost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 18, 2021, former Representative and Democrat floor leader Sheryl Williams Stapleton had officers at her home executing a search warrant for her alleged involvement with a years-long fraud scheme where she is accused of racketeering, money laundry, and graft through the Albuquerque Public Schools. One of the companies alleged to have benefitted from the corruption scheme is “Robotics,” a Washington, D.C.-based company run by her associate.

pinonpost.com

