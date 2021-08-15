Torrance County Commission passes resolution protecting local school boards from NMPED
On Friday, the Torrance County Commission passed a resolution to protect the elected Torrance County municipal school district boards of education by affirming state statute that grants them “certain powers and duties which include developing educational policies for school districts, overseeing budgeting and procurement, and adopting rules pertaining to the administration of all powers and duties of the Torrance County municipal school boards” without threats from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED).pinonpost.com
Comments / 0