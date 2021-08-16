Even if filibuster cannot be abolished, there are ways to fix it to clear a path for major democracy reform
On June 22, Senate Republicans used the filibuster to block a vote on the For the People Act, the historic voting rights and democracy reform bill. But major federal democracy reform is very much alive. Indeed, in the face of an unprecedented assault on voting rights, the imminent threat of another cycle of extreme partisan gerrymandering, and the decade-long erosion of campaign finance rules, key leaders including President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia have all expressly recognized that inaction is simply not an option.www.nkytribune.com
Comments / 1