Even if filibuster cannot be abolished, there are ways to fix it to clear a path for major democracy reform

It’s been six months since the Biden-Harris administration began, ushering in an era of hope after four bitter and disheartening years. We have much to celebrate. At the same time, there are ways in which our future is wavering on a knife’s edge: will we fulfill the promise of a more inclusive democracy, or be dragged backwards by the same forces that tried to reverse the presidential election on January 6? Will our federal government step up to protect voting rights, or will more and more states suppress them? Can we protect and expand health care?