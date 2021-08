Indian carrier SpiceJet saw its net loss for the first quarter of its 2022 financial year widen to INR7.29 billion, compared with INR 5.9 billion a year earlier. Total revenue for the three months ended 30 June rose 79.6% to INR12.7 billion, as the carrier operated more capacity, but this was offset by India’s second wave of Covid-19, which hurt demand, according to its results statement.