Demolition Continues at Proposed Belmont County Ethane Cracker Site
Houses continue to come crashing down — and more property is being acquired — in the Dilles Bottom area in anticipation of a future ethane cracker plant being built. Dan Williamson, Columbus-based spokesman for PTT Global Chemical America, said the developer still plans to eventually move forward with its proposed petrochemical manufacturing project. He added that the demolition of three homes in that area during the past week is a continuation of the lengthy site preparation process.www.theintelligencer.net
