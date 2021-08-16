Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belmont County, OH

Demolition Continues at Proposed Belmont County Ethane Cracker Site

Intelligencer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouses continue to come crashing down — and more property is being acquired — in the Dilles Bottom area in anticipation of a future ethane cracker plant being built. Dan Williamson, Columbus-based spokesman for PTT Global Chemical America, said the developer still plans to eventually move forward with its proposed petrochemical manufacturing project. He added that the demolition of three homes in that area during the past week is a continuation of the lengthy site preparation process.

www.theintelligencer.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belmont County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
County
Belmont County, OH
City
Shadyside, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demolitions#Ethane#Water Pollution#Firstenergy R E Burger#Pttgca#Daelim Chemical Usa#The Bangkok Post#American#Dilles Bottom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Thailand
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Henri heads toward the Northeast

Wind sustained at more than 50 mph in parts of Rhode Island. As Tropical Storm Henri descends on the New England region, wind gusts have been reported at more than 50 mph in Rhode Island. Block Island, Rhode Island, recently reported a sustained wind of 50 mph and a gust...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.

Comments / 0

Community Policy